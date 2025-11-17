Monday, November 17, 2025

Hunter Biden: Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Benefited ‘MAGA’

'I don't know why Charlie Kirk was shot, but I do know this. It's only served one group of people, Charlie Kirk's death: MAGA...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Charlie Kirk
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience at the “Exposing Critical Racism Theory” tour held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Disgraced former first son Hunter Biden claimed that “MAGA” benefited from the senseless murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. 

Speaking on the Wide Awake Podcast on Nov. 6, Biden also urged Democrats to amplify their rhetoric against Republicans. 

“I don’t know why Charlie Kirk was shot, but I do know this. It’s only served one group of people, Charlie Kirk’s death: MAGA,” Biden said. “They have taken this. They have wrapped themselves in it. They have righteous indignation.”

Biden then claimed without evidence that “data” shows political violence is mostly initiated “by right-wing extremists.” 

His comment ignores that left-wing individuals have carried out some of the most high-profile acts of violence.

President Donald Trump, for instance, was twice targeted in assassination attempts. Kirk was allegedly killed earlier this year by Tyler Robinson, whom authorities say acted out of frustration with Kirk’s “hatred.” 

Earlier in the podcast, Biden rejected calls for political figures to temper their rhetoric. 

“I’m going to get myself in trouble for saying this: no, we need to turn the temperature up. We need to turn the temperature up and we need people to see it for what it is,” Biden said. 

He added: “What I mean by that is … that I do not believe that we are going to get to the bottom until we get to the bottom. And I want to get to the bottom faster rather than through this slow kind of process of just being picked apart—a death by a thousand cuts here.” 

He later tried to walk back his comments, insisting he was “absolutely 100% not saying that it needs to be violence” but framed his statement as part of an effort to “speak truth to power.” 

Watch his full remarks below:

