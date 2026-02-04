Wednesday, February 4, 2026

‘House N—–‘: Anti-ICE Agitator Calls Black Agent a Sickening Racial Slur

'A house n*gger working for the KKK...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers / Photo: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A mob of anti-ICE agitators surrounded a black federal agent in a hostile confrontation, at one point directing the racial slur “house n*gger” at him, as seen in a viral video Tuesday. 

The footage, shared on X by Right Angle News Network, showed the unidentified agent being confronted by multiple agitators as he attempted to leave the area in a federal vehicle. 

The video shows one of the activists, presumably a transgender or non-binary identifying individual, pressing the agent about immigration enforcement. 

During the interaction, the agent questioned the individual’s gender, asking, “Are you a man?” 

A bystander immediately reacted to the remark, responding, “Wow. Is that a question?” 

The confrontation escalated as the first agitator accused the agent of harming families, asking, “How do you feel ripping people from their families? Does that feel good?” 

The crowd grew more aggressive, prompting the agent to disengage and leave, ordering the agitator to keep their distance. 

“Sir, I need you to move from my vehicle,” the agent said. 

Moments later, an unidentified man, whose face was not visible in the 33-second clip, hurled the racial slur at the agent. 

“A house n*gger working for the KKK,” the anti-ICE activist shouted. 

Visibly taken aback by the remark, the agent fired back, asking, “What the f*ck is wrong with you people?” 

Another woman in the crowd then challenged the agent, asking, “Why are you calling a woman a man?” 

As the agent again urged the group to step away from the vehicle, the same individual repeated the racial slur, shouting, “You f*cking, house n*gger bitch!” 

As the agent entered the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene, one of the agitators threw what appeared to be snow or ice at the rear window. 

It remains unclear when the video was recorded or who filmed it. However, the clip went viral as anti-ICE activists flooded the streets of Minneapolis to protest President Donald Trump’s deployment of federal agents. 

Watch the interaction below:

