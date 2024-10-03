House GOP to Merrick Garland: Don’t Delay Releasing Report on FBI Informants at Jan. 6

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and other House Judiciary Committee Republicans wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, warning him against delaying a forthcoming DOJ Inspector General’s report that will detail the FBI informants and other confidential human sources involved with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

“We expect that neither you nor anyone at DOJ will prevent Inspector General Horowitz from releasing this report in his preferred manner and on his preferred timeline. As you stated on June 24, you cannot ‘stop [Inspector General Horowitz] from doing what the law requires,’” Massie and the other lawmakers said.

“Accordingly, if you or any of your subordinates, associates, deputies, or agents within the Department act to delay or interfere with the release of this report, Congress will hold you accountable. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.”

Massie’s letter to Garland follows him questioning DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz about his report at a Sept. 25 congressional hearing.

Massie asked why the report is taking nearly four years to release. Horowitz said he initially commissioned the review immediately after Jan. 6, 2021, but then he had to pause it due to the criminal cases in federal court.

He said he resumed the review last year, and is currently reviewing a draft report. But he said the report wont’ be released before the election because it still must undergo a classification review.

DOJ IG admits his delayed report–now in draft form–will include info on number of FBI informants involved in Jan 6 and which ones went inside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Gn4xSk5bTK — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 25, 2024

“I doubt it would be done in time for the election. My hope is it’s done before inauguration,” Horowitz said.

When asked about the number of informants involved in Jan. 6, the DOJ Inspector General said he can’t recall—and that he wouldn’t be able to answer in public anyway, since his report hasn’t undergone a classification review.

Horowitz also declined to say whether the informants were reimbursed for their travel to Jan. 6, or whether all the internal informant protocols were followed for the event.

Massie expressed dissatisfaction at Horowitz’s answers, calling for the report to be released before Election Day.

Criminal court proceedings have revealed at least 50 informants that were likely involved with Jan. 6—and possibly far more than that.

