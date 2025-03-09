Quantcast
Sunday, March 9, 2025

House GOP Releases Spending Bill to Keep Government Funded Through Fiscal Year

'The House and Senate have put together, under the circumstances, a very good funding bill ("CR")! All Republicans should vote YES (Please!)...'

Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson / PHOTO: AP

(The Center Square) U.S. House Republicans on Saturday released a spending bill that, if passed next week, would avoid a looming government shutdown.

The 99-page bill would keep most government spending on cruise control through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Friday, March 14, is the deadline for the House and Senate to pass the continuing resolution and send it to President Donald Trump’s desk to prevent a government shutdown.

Trump quickly signaled his support for the measure Saturday and urged Republicans to vote for it.

“The House and Senate have put together, under the circumstances, a very good funding bill (“CR”)! All Republicans should vote YES (Please!)”, Trump wrote on social media. “Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through September so we can continue to put the Country’s ‘financial house’ in order. Democrats will do anything they can to shut down our Government, and we can’t let that happen.”

Many Democrats oppose such a long-term deal, but with the looming threat of a government shutdown, it’s unclear if they will be able to block passage. U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has already said he will vote for a CR to keep the government open, as The Center Square previously reported.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has indicated he wants to bring the CR to the House floor for a vote by Tuesday.

If the measure passes, it would be the third time Congress punted the deadline to pass the annual 12 comprehensive appropriations bills that provide money for federal agencies to spend on programs each year.

