Horsefly Sends Congressman to the Hospital

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The office of Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., announced Tuesday that the congressman suffered a serious injury after being kicked by a horse that had been stung by a horsefly.

Burchett was working on his Tennessee farm over the weekend when one of his horses, spooked by a horsefly, struck him with both hooves. The hit left Burchett with a broken rib.

Burchett’s office affirmed that despite the injury, his schedule remains unchanged.

“He suffered a broken rib and bruising but hasn’t missed a beat,” staffers said, according to Fox News’s Chad Pergram.

“He spoke in Maury County last night and has a full slate of district events throughout the week. There have been no changes to his schedule,” the office added.

Burchett took the incident in stride, even joking about getting the bruise tattooed.

“It’s a cool mark. I’ve been toying with the idea of getting a tattoo,” he told Pergram.

He also downplayed the injury in a post on X: “It’s no big deal. Pray for our Country.”

It’s no big deal. Pray for our Country. https://t.co/qvxrVB1PXg — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 29, 2025

In a follow-up message from his official congressional account, Burchett shared more details about the accident.

“Since everyone is asking, here’s the deal: On Sunday, I was kicked by a horse. Broke a rib. He didn’t like being bit by that horse fly, and my rib was collateral damage,” Burchett wrote, before adding: “It’s going to take more than a broken rib to slow me down. I sincerely appreciate everyone’s concern and prayers for a quick recovery.”