Hollywood Hypocrisy: Video Urging Electors to Overturn Trump’s 2016 Victory Resurfaces

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) As leftist prosecutors bring charges against individuals involved in alleged alternate electors in the 2020 election, a resurfaced video of Hollywood actors reveals a striking hypocrisy.

The video, dating back to 2016, showed the actors pleading with the Electoral College to overturn Donald Trump’s victory against Hillary Clinton.

This video resurfaced at a time when Democrats are branding Republicans who questioned the 2020 election, which resulted in Joe Biden’s presidency, as undemocratic.

Hollywood begged the Electoral College to OVERTURN the election in 2016 These people now call us a threat to "our democracy" The internet is forever pic.twitter.com/Ki37o9UmAZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 18, 2024

However, the 2016 campaign, led by Unite For America and featuring actors like Martin Sheen, Debra Messing, Bob Odenkirk, Moby, James Cromwell and B.D. Wong, exposed a stark contrast in their stance on democracy.

“Our founding fathers built the Electoral College to safeguard the American people from the dangers of a demagogue and to ensure that the presidency only goes to someone who is, to an eminent degree, endowed with the requisite qualifications,” Sheen claimed in the video.

“You have the position, the authority and the opportunity to go down in the books as an American hero who changed the course of history, and you have my respect for your patriotism and service to the American people,” he added.

According to the New York Post, the campaign urged the Electoral College to deny Trump the presidency, despite his 306 electoral votes.

The actors implored electors not to vote for Trump, with Sheen emphasizing, “Any eligible person — no matter which party they belong to.”

Fast forward to 2024, and several leftist prosecutors in at least five states have weaponized the justice system against Republicans for allegedly questioning the results of the 2020 election.

Georgia initiated charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act against Trump and 18 co-defendants for an alleged alternate elector plan.

Following Georgia’s lead, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin and Arizona—all led by Democrat prosecutors—have filed similar charges against Republicans.