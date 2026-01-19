Hilton Closes Hotel Amid Anti-ICE Threats, Ousts Officers

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Hilton-operated hotel in Minnesota was forced to temporarily shut down amid “heightened” public safety concerns linked to anti-ICE unrest, according to a leaked letter sent to guests and obtained by multiple news outlets.

The DoubleTree by Hilton in St. Paul, Minnesota, notified guests, including ICE and DHS personnel, that it would close effective ““Sunday, January 18, 2026 by 12PM.”

The decision came as thousands of anti-ICE protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis and St. Paul to oppose federal immigration enforcement operations in the state.

The letter specifically read:

Due to heightened public safety concerns in St. Paul, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our hotel, and your reservation will be canceled effective Sunday, January 18, 2026 by 12PM. We are taking this step out of care for you, our team members, and the surrounding community. Due to your unexpected departure, our team can assist you with alternate accommodations if needed. To support you during this difficult transition and as a gesture of goodwill, we can either refund your last night’s stay or pay your first night’s stay at your new hotel at the same rate as your canceled reservation with us.

According to Fox News, the closure followed threats against the hotel for housing federal immigration agents. According to news reports, federal agents were forced to vacate by noon, while other guests were allowed to complete their stay.

The Intercontinental St. Paul Riverfront reportedly took similar action in response to the same safety concerns.

NEW: I’m told multiple ICE agents with rooms booked at the St. Paul Downtown Doubletree by Hilton received this notice today that their rooms are being cancelled & the hotel will temporarily close “due to heightened public safety concerns in St. Paul.” I called the hotel &… pic.twitter.com/wNGsLq0vDt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 18, 2026

This latest development comes amid widespread unrest in Minnesota over the deployment of federal agents to tackle allegations of widespread fraud and illegal immigration.

Tensions escalated after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot anti-ICE activist Renée Good during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis.