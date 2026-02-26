Hillary Clinton ‘Did Not Recall’ Meeting Epstein, Calls for Trump Subpoena

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she “did not recall ever meeting” convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the U.S. House Oversight Committee’s deposition on Thursday.

The committee called former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton to testify separately in New York over their connection to Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein” Hillary Clinton wrote in her opening statement, which she shared on social media. “I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices.”

In a news conference before Hillary Clinton’s deposition began, Republicans on the committee appeared skeptical of her claims denying knowledge of criminal activities. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Ghislaine Maxwell was invited to the wedding of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea.

“We’re not accusing Hillary Clinton of any wrongdoing,” Comer said.

Comer also mentioned emails from Jeffrey Epstein released by the U.S. Department of Justice where the convicted sex offender touted donations to charities operated by the Clintons.

Also in the files, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick invited Epstein to a 2015 fundraising event for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, years after Epstein was convicted on charges of prostitution with a minor.

It is unclear if Epstein ever attended the event. Other documents in the DOJ’s release suggest Lutnick had a long spanning relationship with Epstein. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. said she would question Hillary over Lutnick’s involvement with Epstein.

Lutnick was Epstein’s neighbor in New York City. Comer said it was “very possible” Lutnick would be called to testify on his association with Epstein before the committee.

Before the deposition, House Democrats said they had “no evidence” Hillary Clinton had any interactions with Epstein.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., urged colleagues on the oversight committee to subpoena President Trump over his ties to Epstein as well

“Let’s get President Trump in front of our committee to answer the questions that are being asked across this country from survivors and from those who have been brutally attacked and raped sometimes as children,” Garcia said.

During the deposition, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., held a news conference and pointed to reports of a woman who alleged Trump sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The reports said those documents were not included in the Justice Department’s release.

Schumer said several Senate Democrats will review unredacted Epstein files “in the coming days.”

“Pam Bondi and Kash Patel have mismanaged these records during their tenure in office,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said.

In her opening statement, Clinton criticized the Trump administration and the House Oversight Committee for its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal conduct. She pointed to the new reports of sexual assault allegations against President and called on him to be subpoenaed.

“A committee run by elected officials with a commitment to transparency would ensure the full release of all the files,” Clinton wrote. “Instead, you have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump’s actions and cover them up despite legitimate calls for action.”

“If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about tens of thousands of times he showed up in the Epstein files.”

Former President Bill Clinton is expected to testify on Friday.