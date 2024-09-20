Hillary Clinton Says She Feels ‘Conflicted’ About Melania Trump

(Headline USA) Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed this week that she has “conflicted” feelings for former first lady Melania Trump, according to The Hill.

During an appearance Thursday on The View, Clinton recalled seeing Melania Trump at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral service last year. Former President Donald Trump did not attend with her, and Clinton said Melania Trump reminded her of a “little kid” trying to see where she fit in.

“I saw Laura Bush, who is just absolutely delightful, talking with Melania Trump—and none of us knew that she was going to be there, and Michelle [Obama] and Jill Biden and I were, like, ‘Wow, nobody told us,’” Clinton boasted of forming a “Mean Girls” clique with her fellow Democrat presidential wives.



“But immediately, you know, all of our training, our good manners—everybody immediately went up, and Michelle gave her one of her hugs, and even Jill said how glad she was to see her,” Clinton said.

Clinton claimed it must have been “scary” for Melania Trump to attend the service.

“She look[ed] like the kid on the outside of the birthday party, like, ‘Am I going to be accepted? Do I belong here?'” Clinton said.

The former secretary of State also wrote about the interaction in her upcoming memoir, Something Lost, Something Gained, and blamed Donald Trump for putting Melania Trump in an awkward position.

“I can appreciate how awkward it must have been, not knowing what kind of reception she would get after all her husband’s insults directed at us Bushes, Bidens, Obamas, and Clintons alike,” Clinton wrote—notwithstanding Clinton’s own regular unhinged attacks on the man she falsely framed for colluding with Russia after he bested her in the 2016 election.

However, Clinton said she still struggles with what to “make of the third Mrs. Trump” because of her hatred for Melania Trump’s husband.

“On a gut level, I have never believed that a wife bears responsibility for the actions of her husband,” Clinton wrote, absolving herself for her husband’s notorious philandering with professional subordinates and other vulnerable women. “But did she aid and abet her husband’s worst instincts? Was she quietly complicit in his bigotry and hate-mongering?”

