Here’s What the Government Thinks about Conspiracy Theorists

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project recently released a government report, which apparently was used as a training manual for federal employees to learn about conspiracy theories.

The April 2021 report, written by the Office of Secure Transportation, mixed a verity of absurd conspiracies with legitimate political issues—warning that citizens could be motivated by them to attack U.S. nuclear sites and other infrastructure.

🧵🧵 The Feds Guide to Conspiracy Theories The National Nuclear Security Administration compiled a lengthy report summarizing their views on conspiracy theories This was shared with law enforcement at the federal, state, and local levels, including the @FBI pic.twitter.com/FIxxRZhbjd — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) January 29, 2024

Examples of outlandish conspiracies throughout the report included flat earth, the belief that Queen Elizabeth was a lizard person, and alien abductions.

The report interspersed those more outlandish theories with more plausible ones, as well as outright truths.

For instance, vaccine skepticism was included in the same paragraph as the belief in flat earth.

“Many conspiracists who view the world through the satanic interpretation of the NWO may reject scientific information such as Global Warming, health information, vaccines, astronautical explanations of the universe, and anything pertaining to evolution,” the report said.

“In recent years, social media has seen a resurgence in “Flat Earthers,” conspiracy theorists who believe the world is flat, spins like a disc, and is contained within a dome, like a snow globe.”

The report further listed the Great Reset as a conspiracy theory, when groups like the World Economic Forum actively embrace the Great Reset—the notion that institutions such as private ownership of housing and transportation needs to be eliminated to fight climate change.

Other legitimate views the report classified as conspiracies included the belief that a global banking cartel is influencing world affairs, the government wants to disarm its citizens and the United Nations wants to erode national sovereignty.

Moreover, the report listed the belief in “false flag” terrorist attacks as the hallmark of a conspiracy theorist—which is humorous, considering that U.S. and NATO officials accused Russia of committing a false flag when its Nord Stream oil pipelines exploded in late 2022.

And of course, the report wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising, which was featured prominently in the document.

“The False Flag narrative is also associated with the events of January 6th, 2021,” the report said. “Supporters of former President Donald Trump allege the rioters at the U.S. Capitol Building are from the leftist ANTIFA movement posing as Trump supporters.”

