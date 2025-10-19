Sunday, October 19, 2025

Here Are All the Times President Donald Trump Has Dropped the F-Bomb Before the Cameras

'He offered everything. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to f--- around with the United States...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
President-elect Donald Trump, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Headline USAPresident Donald Trump talks plainly, bluntly, often even coarsely. But it’s rare he drops an actual F-bomb as cameras are rolling.

But that’s what he did on Friday, when a journalist asked him about reports that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had offered significant concessions to try to reduce bilateral tensions, including offering the U.S. the natural resources of the country.

“He has offered everything,” Trump responded, effectively confirming the reports. “He offered everything. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to f— around with the United States.”

The New York Times reported last week that Venezuelan officials offered the U.S. a major stake in the country’s oil and other mineral wealth. But the Trump administration ultimately rejected those offers.

Separately, the Associated Press reported that Venezuelan officials had also floated a plan that would have Maduro leave office in three years and hand over power to Delcy Rodriguez, his vice president. That offer was also rejected by the U.S.

It didn’t take long for the White House to promote Trump’s curse words, which helped underscore his administration’s hardline stance toward Venezuela and the Maduro regime.

The administration’s rapid response account on the social media site X quickly pushed out a video of Trump’s f-bomb, accompanied by three fire emojis. It’s now the pinned post on the “RapidResponse47” account.

The official White House account, meanwhile, posted the video with the acronym: “FAFO,” meaning “f— around and find out.”

Trump has used the f-word at least one other time on camera this year, when he vented frustration in June about Israel and Iran continuing their fighting despite a ceasefire.

“I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran, either, but I’m really unhappy with Israel going out this morning,” Trump said then. “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f—— they’re doing.”

He’s used the term at other times, too, when the cameras aren’t rolling. In a 2021 interview with an Israeli journalist, Trump lashed out about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s congratulatory comments to former President Joe Biden for winning the 2020 election.

In response to a video posted by Netanyahu on Jan. 20, 2021, Trump was quoted as saying: “I haven’t spoken to him since. F—— him.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Head of US Southern Command To Step Down Amid Strikes on Boats and Push Toward Venezuela Regime Change
Next article
China Accuses NSA of Committing a Cyberattack

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com