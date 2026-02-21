Haitian-Born Ex-Miami Mayor Faces Denaturalization Over Alleged Fraud

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Trump administration has moved to strip the citizenship of a former North Miami mayor who allegedly became a naturalized U.S. citizen through unlawful means.

Philippe Bien-Aime, also known as Jean Philippe Janvier, served as the Democratic mayor of North Miami from May 2019 until November 2022. The city is a hub for Haitian nationals, home to over 22,000 Haitian residents within a total population of roughly 60,000.

According to the DOJ and USCIS, Bien-Aime obtained citizenship despite having a deportation order under his Janvier name and being ineligible for naturalization.

He allegedly entered the U.S. under the Janvier name using a photo-switched passport and was placed in removal proceedings in 2001.

At the time, the would-be North Miami mayor had appealed a final removal order but withdrew, suggesting he had returned to Haiti, according to USCIS.

An investigation revealed Bien-Aime never left the U.S. and instead used the new name to marry an American citizen and obtain a green card, according to the federal government.

USCIS also alleged the marriage was fraudulent, as he was already married to a Haitian citizen.

“After making numerous false and fraudulent statements in adjustment and naturalization proceedings, he naturalized in 2006 under the Bien-Aime identity,” USCIS announced.

The Trump administration said the fraud was discovered by comparing fingerprints from both applications.

The case is being litigated in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida and is being led by U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones.

Quiñones said in a press statement that the “fact that he later served as an elected mayor makes the alleged deception even more serious, because public office carries a duty of candor and respect for the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, Bien-Aime referred questions to his attorney, Peterson St. Philippe, when asked for his reaction to the federal government’s accusations. St. Phillippe suggested in remarks to the Miami Herald that they would not be answering media questions.

“We believe it is appropriate to address the allegations through the judicial process rather than through public commentary,” he said. “We trust that any reporting will reflect that the matter remains unresolved and that no findings have been made.”