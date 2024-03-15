Gold Rally, Geopolitical Risks, and U.S. Economic Concerns: Insights from Financial Experts

(Money Metals News Service) In an insightful interview, Mike Maharrey of Money Metals delved into the intricacies of the current financial landscape with Greg Weldon, CEO of Weldon Financial, known affectionately in the industry as the “Gold Guru.”

Their discussion shed light on a multitude of factors affecting the global and U.S. economies, from the recent surge in gold prices to the underlying currents shaping the future of finance.

The interview kicked off with an analysis of the recent rally in gold prices, which have hit record levels in both spot and futures markets. This surge comes amid widespread expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, despite the prevalent belief that inflation has been effectively managed. However, Weldon suggests that the rally in gold is not just a reaction to immediate economic policies but also reflects deeper concerns including the debasement of paper currencies globally and mounting geopolitical tensions.

Weldon detailed the pressing geopolitical risks emanating from the strategic maneuvers of Russia and China, which have significant implications for the U.S. and the broader global economy. He pointed out the staggering global debt level, now exceeding $307 trillion, underscoring the severity of the financial imbalance facing nations worldwide.

The conversation then turned to domestic issues, focusing on misleading U.S. employment data and the alarming state of consumer debt. Weldon cited specific figures, noting an increase in unemployment by over 500,000 in the last year and a significant rise in part-time employment at the expense of full-time jobs. Furthermore, consumer debt levels have skyrocketed, with credit card debt alone surpassing the one trillion dollar mark and interest rates on this debt reaching an unprecedented 28-30%.

The federal government’s borrowing habits were another point of concern, with the fiscal 2024 deficit nearing a trillion dollars only five months into the year. The discussion highlighted the unsustainable nature of the U.S. government’s financial strategy, particularly the excessive amounts spent on servicing the national debt.

Weldon and Maharrey did not shy away from the contentious issue of social security within the broader context of national debt concerns. They criticized the current system, likening it to a Ponzi scheme due to its unsustainable structure, whereby younger generations fund the benefits of the retired, with little hope of seeing any returns on their contributions.

On the topic of inflation and interest rates, Weldon expressed apprehension about the emerging trend towards higher rates, a reversal from the 40-year trend of decreasing rates. This shift poses significant challenges to economic stability and could herald a new era of financial hardship if not managed prudently.

Questions and Answers

In the detailed interview between Mike Maharrey and Greg Weldon, several key questions and answers stood out, addressing the nuances of the current economic and geopolitical landscape:

What do you think is behind the recent gold rally?

Answer: Greg Weldon suggests that while anticipation of Fed rate cuts and the perceived end of inflation might be immediate factors, the rally is also deeply rooted in global issues. He highlights the debasement of paper currencies worldwide and geopolitical tensions, particularly involving Russia and China. Weldon underscores the importance of the dollar’s stability in this context, suggesting that if the dollar starts to depreciate significantly, it could lead to a more dramatic rally in gold prices.

Can you delve into the concept of de-dollarization and its implications?

Answer: Weldon discusses the tangible fear surrounding de-dollarization, especially given the geopolitical maneuvers by countries like China. He points out the anxiety among wealthy individuals about the stability of their assets and the dollar’s future role. Weldon explains that the shift away from the dollar, driven by geopolitical strategies and economic policies, poses a real risk to the U.S. economy and could lead to a decline in the dollar’s value.

What’s the real story behind the current job market in the U.S.?

Answer: Weldon provides a stark contrast to the optimistic employment figures often presented. He mentions a significant increase in unemployment and a rise in part-time jobs at the expense of full-time employment. Weldon emphasizes the misleading nature of headline employment figures and points to a stressed consumer base, struggling with high debt levels and insufficient wage growth.

How significant is the issue of consumer debt in the U.S.?

Answer: Weldon characterizes the level of consumer debt as alarmingly high, noting that people are borrowing at historically high-interest rates. He warns of the impending tightening in consumer credit, particularly affecting credit cards and auto loans, which could exacerbate the financial strain on U.S. households.

How does the federal government’s borrowing affect the economy?

Answer: The conversation highlights the unsustainable borrowing habits of the federal government, with the fiscal 2024 deficit nearing a trillion dollars only partway through the fiscal year. Weldon points out the massive expenditure on interest payments and the problematic nature of current fiscal policies, particularly their impact on future generations.

What are your thoughts on the current state and future of social security?

Answer: Weldon criticizes the current social security system as fundamentally flawed and unsustainable. He describes it as a Ponzi scheme where younger generations fund retirees’ benefits with little hope of receiving their own. He calls for a candid discussion and overhaul of the system to prevent future financial calamities.

Conclusion

These questions and answers from the interview provide a glimpse into the critical economic and financial issues discussed by Maharrey and Weldon, offering insights into the challenges and dynamics shaping the current and future economic landscape.

The interview concluded with a focus on the shifting dynamics of global currencies and the role of gold as a stable investment option. Weldon elaborated on the potential for de-dollarization, particularly by economic powerhouses like China, which could drastically impact the value of the U.S. dollar and, by extension, the global economy. He advocated for gold as a safeguard against these uncertainties, emphasizing its enduring value amidst the declining purchasing power of paper currencies.

Maharrey and Weldon’s discussion offered a comprehensive overview of the current financial environment, highlighting the complexities and challenges facing investors and policymakers alike. Their insights underscore the importance of understanding the broader economic and geopolitical factors at play, beyond the immediate market fluctuations, for anyone looking to safeguard and grow their wealth in these turbulent times.

To listen to this interview, CLICK HERE.