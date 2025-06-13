Friday, June 13, 2025

Gold Overtakes Euro as Second-Largest Global Reserve Asset

Posted by Money Metals News Service
Gold Overtakes Euro as Second-Largest Global Reserve Asset

(Mike Maharrey, Money Metals News Service) Due to a combination of central bank gold buying and the surging price of gold, gold has overtaken the euro as the world’s number two reserve asset.

But it’s not so much that gold is replacing the euro. It is supplanting the dollar.

Based on data released by the European Central Bank and analyzed by CNBC, at the end of 2024, gold made up 19.6 percent of global reserves, with the euro accounting for 15.9 percent.

The euro’s share of global reserves fell six-tenths of one percent from 2023 to 2024, from 16.5 percent to 15.9 percent. Gold’s share leapt from 18.1 percent to 19.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the percentage of dollars held as a global reserve asset tumbled from 48.4 percent to 46.5 percent.

Gold’s share of global reserves has increased rapidly over the past several years. In 2018, it was only 11.6 percent of total reserves.

At the end of 2018, the dollar commanded 54.6 percent of global reserves.

Central bank gold demand topped 1,000 tonnes for the third straight year in 2024. To put that into perspective, central bank gold reserves increased by an average of just 473 tonnes annually between 2010 and 2021.

According to IMF data, between 2006 and 2023, central banks globally increased their official holdings by about 200 million troy ounces (6221 tonnes). This doesn’t account for the large amount of gold being purchased by the People’s Bank of China (and likely other countries) off the books.

CNBC pointed out that gold has been increasingly attractive to countries “concerned about sanctions and the potential erosion of the role of major currencies in the international monetary system.

In other words, they are trying to shield themselves from the weaponization and depreciation of the dollar. CNBC noted that “a turning point for the precious metal came around the time of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

This should come as no surprise. According to a report by the Atlantic Council, “In recent years, and especially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Group of Seven (G7)’s subsequent escalation in the use of financial sanctions, some countries have been signaling their intention to diversify away from dollars.

As a Forbes article put it, “gold is neither exposed to counterparty risk nor to international sanctions, some central banks (e.g., Russia) ought to fret over.

Concerns about U.S. fiscal irresponsibility and the use of tariffs as a negotiating tool have also undermined faith in the dollar. An analyst told CNBC, “As the U.S. wants to take a more isolationist approach in trade, it makes sense for central banks of its key trading partners to diversify their reserves away from the U.S. dollar.

Capital Economics climate and commodities economist Hamad Hussain told CNBC that central banks will likely keep accumulating gold.

“Indeed, the perception of gold as hedge against global fiscal, inflationary, and geopolitical risks supports the case for central bank reserve managers to allocate a greater share of their portfolio to gold. Recent doubts over the dollar’s safe-haven status could also boost the attractiveness of both gold and the euro as reserve assets over the coming years.”

Mike Maharrey is a journalist and market analyst for Money Metals with over a decade of experience in precious metals. He holds a BS in accounting from the University of Kentucky and a BA in journalism from the University of South Florida.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Money Wisdom from the Seminole Indians
Next article
Broken Precious Metal Promises

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com