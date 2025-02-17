Gold, Debt, and the Coming Financial Storm

(Money Metals News Service) In a recent episode of the Money Metals podcast, host Mike Maharrey sat down with financial analyst Greg Weldon to discuss the state of global markets, gold’s record-breaking rally, and the looming debt crisis threatening economic stability.

Weldon, a veteran trader and macroeconomic expert, shared critical insights into gold, inflation, government debt, and what investors should expect moving into 2025.

Who is Greg Weldon? A Veteran in Global Markets

Greg T. Weldon is a highly respected figure in financial markets, with decades of experience spanning multiple sectors. His career has included roles as a floor trader, hedge fund manager, commodity trading advisor, institutional broker, and portfolio manager. As a financial investor, his deep understanding of macroeconomic trends has made him a sought-after analyst, particularly in commodities, currencies, and interest rate markets.

As the founder of Weldon Financial, he provides high-level market research for hedge funds, institutional investors, and individual traders. His analysis goes beyond surface-level headlines, digging into economic data and global monetary policy to uncover the forces shaping financial markets. Weldon is also a published author, having accurately forecasted major financial crises, including the 2008 recession, in his book Gold Trading Boot Camp. His ability to recognize trends before they become mainstream narratives has cemented his reputation as a leading voice in macroeconomic forecasting.

With this expertise, Weldon offers a unique perspective on today’s economic challenges, particularly in gold, inflation, and government debt. His insights are invaluable for investors looking to navigate the uncertain financial landscape ahead.

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: What’s Driving the Rally?

Gold has surged past $2,900 per ounce, breaking multiple record highs. The mainstream narrative suggests that tariffs are fueling safe-haven demand, but Weldon argues that deeper structural forces are at play. While trade wars and economic tensions certainly contribute to market jitters, the bigger picture reveals a global shift away from reliance on the U.S. dollar.

One major driver of gold’s ascent is the trend of de-dollarization. Many central banks, particularly those aligned with BRICS nations, are actively reducing their holdings of U.S. Treasuries and accumulating gold. This shift is part of an effort to establish alternative trade currencies backed in part by gold, challenging the dominance of the dollar in global transactions. Additionally, Weldon highlights the massive outflow of physical gold from London bullion banks, indicating a growing preference for direct possession of metal rather than paper contracts. Reports from sources like Bloomberg even suggest that gold and silver bars are arriving in bulk shipments at U.S. airports, further underscoring the demand for tangible assets.

A crucial distinction in this gold rally is that it has not been fueled by speculative investment. Unlike previous surges where hedge funds and retail investors piled into gold-backed ETFs, this time, the demand is being driven primarily by sovereign institutions and central banks. U.S. investors have actually been net sellers of gold ETFs, with outflows totaling $3.2 billion in 2023. Weldon warns that gold’s true breakout will come when the U.S. dollar weakens—an inevitable scenario given the nation’s fiscal trajectory.

The U.S. Debt Crisis: A Black Hole of No Return

Perhaps the most alarming part of the discussion centered on the unsustainable trajectory of U.S. debt. Weldon describes the current situation as a “macro event horizon,” comparing it to a black hole from which there is no escape. The problem, he explains, is that the U.S. now requires $1.86 in new debt to generate just $1 of GDP growth. This debt dependency has reached a critical threshold where the economy can no longer grow without continuously expanding the money supply.

Government debt has ballooned to $36 trillion, while household debt sits at a staggering $18 trillion. The consumer debt crisis is just as severe, with credit card debt reaching an all-time high of $1.4 trillion—far outpacing the total personal savings of just $980 billion. This gap highlights the financial strain facing American households, as more people rely on credit to maintain their standard of living.

One of the most concerning shifts has been in consumer spending versus disposable income. Historically, Americans earned significantly more than they spent, maintaining a healthy buffer for financial security. However, for the first time in modern history, this ratio has flipped.

Today, Americans are spending $20.4 trillion annually while earning just $17.7 trillion—a stark reversal from the surpluses seen in past decades. This means that consumer spending is now being propped up by debt rather than income growth, a dynamic that is ultimately unsustainable.

Federal Reserve’s Tightrope Act: A Losing Game?

Despite the Federal Reserve’s public stance on maintaining high interest rates to combat inflation, Weldon argues that their actual policies tell a different story. While officials claim to be keeping rates “higher for longer,” the Fed has already cut interest rates by an effective 1% when considering its monetary interventions. At the same time, money supply growth, which had briefly contracted, is once again rising—suggesting a return to accommodative policies.

This creates what Weldon describes as a “Three-Card Monte” scenario, where the Fed simultaneously presents conflicting narratives. One side of the policy equation suggests tight monetary conditions through interest rate hikes, while another side—through increased liquidity injections—points to a more dovish stance. The result is market confusion, with many investors unsure of the Fed’s real intentions.

The biggest risk, according to Weldon, is that the economy reaches a point where the government has no choice but to resort to large-scale money printing. If economic conditions deteriorate to the point where financial markets collapse or consumer spending grinds to a halt, the Fed could be forced to intervene aggressively. In this scenario, inflation would spiral out of control, leading to a dramatic loss in purchasing power—potentially pushing the cost of basic goods, like a loaf of bread, to $50.

Stock Market Disconnect & Corporate Debt Bomb

While the stock market continues to rally, Weldon sees a glaring disconnect between economic fundamentals and stock valuations. He points to the S&P Retail Index (XRT), which has been breaking down relative to the broader market. This signals a weakening consumer sector, despite continued stock market gains. Additionally, corporate bankruptcies have now exceeded their 2020 pandemic levels, yet credit spreads—historically a measure of financial risk—remain unusually tight, suggesting that investors are underpricing the likelihood of economic distress.

One of Weldon’s biggest concerns is the artificial boost that AI-related stocks have provided to the market. While he acknowledges the long-term potential of artificial intelligence, he sees alarming similarities to the dot-com bubble of 2000. Companies like Nvidia have led a speculative frenzy, driving valuations to unsustainable levels. The danger, he warns, is that if market sentiment shifts, a wave of selling could trigger a significant stock market correction, wiping out a large portion of recent gains.

Silver & Copper: The Next Moves?

Silver has remained stuck in a historically high gold-silver ratio above 90, meaning it continues to be undervalued compared to gold. Weldon believes silver’s move will come, but only when broader market participation shifts beyond central banks to institutional and retail investors. He sees $32.50 per ounce as the critical breakout level. If silver can push past this resistance, it could see a rapid and explosive price surge.

Copper, meanwhile, has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, though its fundamentals remain clouded by economic uncertainty. Weldon remains cautiously bullish, pointing out that inventories have been steadily declining, signaling tightening supply. However, he warns that copper’s future price action will depend heavily on macroeconomic trends, particularly in industrial demand.

Final Thoughts: Preparing for What’s Coming

Weldon’s bottom-line message is clear: the current financial system is unsustainable, and investors must be prepared. Whether through gold, silver, commodities, or strategic market positioning, those who recognize these trends early will have a significant advantage.

For those seeking deeper insights, Weldon offers market research and specific investment recommendations through his service at WeldonOnline.com, and can be followed on Twitter at @WeldonLive. His research covers global stock indexes, bond markets, currencies, and commodities, providing investors with the tools needed to navigate the unfolding financial landscape.

As the world teeters on the edge of a debt spiral, one thing is becoming increasingly clear—gold is no longer just an asset; it is a necessity.

