Gold and Silver Insights from Money Metals’ Stefan Gleason for 2025

The latest Money Metals Podcast featured a rich conversation between host Mike Maharrey and Stefan Gleason, President and CEO of Money Metals Exchange. Their discussion spanned 2024's gold and silver trends, business dynamics, and strategic advice for 2025. Here's a detailed summary of key takeaways.

2024 Recap: A Year of Market Shifts

Gold experienced a significant bull run throughout 2024, with an acceleration in the second half of the year. This growth was largely fueled by strong central bank and Asian retail demand, rather than the traditional interest from Western markets like the U.S. and Europe.

In the U.S., retail demand, which had been strong during 2020-2022, began to taper off following the regional bank crisis in early 2023. This change marked a shift in investor behavior, with more U.S. investors selling their holdings, particularly gold, to capitalize on recent price gains of 30-40%.

Meanwhile, silver selling remained comparatively subdued.

On the global stage, Chinese gold demand surged late in the year, with the People’s Bank of China officially increasing its reserves—a trend supported by investigative findings that revealed China had been consistently accumulating gold behind the scenes.

The Business Perspective: Physical Demand and Market Volatility

For dealers, 2024 brought a noticeable shift in market dynamics. Unlike the overwhelming demand and high premiums seen in previous years, increased selling by retail investors led to lower premiums and created opportunities for new buyers to enter the market at competitive prices.

The U.S. presidential election also played a role in market activity. Anxiety surrounding the election initially drove increased buying, but post-election sentiment, especially after Donald Trump’s win, brought a sense of relief to many investors.

This eased demand, although transaction volumes remained high.

The Strategic Expansion: Money Metals Depository

Money Metals capped the year with the unveiling of its state-of-the-art bullion depository in Idaho. Spanning 40,000 square feet, the facility offers low-cost, highly secure storage for physical precious metals.

Unlike Fort Knox, the Money Metals Depository undergoes regular independent audits, ensuring full transparency for its clients. This expansion represents a culmination of years of planning and responds to customer demand for a safe, accessible storage option outside the banking system and Wall Street.

The Money Metals Depository also integrates buying, selling, and storage services, eliminating logistical challenges faced by investors who previously relied on separate dealers and storage providers.

Expert Advice for 2025

Stefan Gleason emphasized the importance of avoiding dealers who rely on celebrity endorsements. These firms often employ aggressive sales tactics, pushing high-premium rare coins or proof items at inflated prices.

Instead, investors should focus on bullion products with modest premiums.

Fractional gold products also provide unique benefits, allowing investors to acquire gold at lower price points and offering flexibility in case of barter needs or crisis scenarios.

Gleason also highlighted the critical role of silver, which he views as undervalued and often referred to as “leveraged gold.” Silver’s unique industrial uses, combined with its monetary qualities, make it a strategic asset for long-term investment. Its current high gold-to-silver price ratio near 90 suggests significant potential for future growth.

Economic Outlook and Market Predictions

Looking ahead, Gleason predicts the Federal Reserve will resume aggressive rate cuts in response to economic pressures, fueling inflation and driving demand for hard assets like gold and silver. The U.S.’s growing federal debt makes sustained inflation a likely tool for economic management, reinforcing the need for precious metals as a hedge against currency devaluation.

Gleason also cautioned against overestimating the potential for federal budget reductions, citing structural challenges within the bureaucracy that make meaningful cuts unlikely.

Final Thoughts

Both Maharrey and Gleason stressed the importance of strategic, informed investments in precious metals. With a debt-driven economy and geopolitical uncertainties, gold and silver remain indispensable elements of a sound financial strategy.

As 2025 unfolds, Money Metals stands ready to support investors with transparent services, valuable insights, and a commitment to integrity.

Key Questions & Answers

The following are the key questions and answers from the Money Metals Podcast interview with host Mike Maharrey and Money Metals’ President and CEO, Stefan Gleason:

How did gold and silver markets perform in 2024, and what drove the trends?

Gold saw a significant bull run in 2024, particularly during the second half of the year. This growth was driven primarily by central bank and Asian retail demand, rather than traditional interest from Western markets like the U.S. and Europe. In the U.S., retail investors showed reduced demand compared to 2020-2022, with many choosing to sell their holdings after realizing gains of 30-40%. This selling was particularly notable in gold, while silver holdings were less impacted. On the global stage, Chinese demand increased dramatically late in the year, supported by the People’s Bank of China officially adding gold to its reserves and investigative findings that revealed consistent gold accumulation by China throughout the year.

How did the U.S. presidential election affect precious metals demand?

Leading up to the election, investor anxiety drove a surge in precious metals purchases, particularly from larger buyers. However, after Donald Trump’s victory, the market experienced a sense of relief that tempered demand. Although transaction volumes remained high, the dollar amounts of purchases decreased, with many investors adopting a wait-and-see approach. This election-driven shift highlighted the sensitivity of the market to geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

What strategic advancements did Money Metals make in 2024?

Money Metals expanded its capabilities by launching a 40,000-square-foot bullion depository in Idaho. This state-of-the-art facility provides low-cost, highly secure storage outside the banking system and Wall Street. It represents a culmination of years of planning and addresses customer demand for integrated services, allowing seamless buying, selling, and storage. The facility also undergoes regular independent audits, ensuring transparency and trust for investors. This integration eliminates the logistical challenges faced by customers who previously dealt with separate dealers and storage providers.

Why should investors avoid celebrity-endorsed precious metals dealers?

Stefan Gleason cautioned against firms that use celebrity endorsements and television advertising. These companies often employ aggressive sales tactics, leading customers to purchase overpriced rare coins or proof items. While celebrity endorsements may appear trustworthy, they frequently involve high costs that are passed on to the customer in the form of inflated premiums. Gleason recommended focusing on bullion products with modest spreads over spot prices to ensure better value and investment returns.

What are the benefits of fractional gold?

Fractional gold offers accessibility to investors who may not afford full-ounce products, which are priced around $2,700. These smaller denominations, such as half-ounce or one-tenth-ounce coins and bars, allow investors to enter the market with smaller amounts of money. Fractional gold can also serve as a practical option for barter in crisis scenarios. While these products often carry slightly higher premiums relative to their size, they remain a flexible and viable choice for accumulating wealth incrementally.

Why is silver an important investment in 2025?

Silver, often referred to as “leveraged gold,” remains undervalued relative to its historical performance and current gold-to-silver price ratio, which hovers near 90. This ratio indicates significant growth potential for silver, particularly as it tends to outperform gold during mature bull markets. Silver also boasts unique industrial uses, including applications in solar technology, electronics, and medical fields, making it both a strategic and monetary asset. Gleason emphasized that while gold dominates the market, investors should not overlook silver’s long-term potential.

What economic trends might impact precious metals in 2025?

Gleason predicts that the Federal Reserve will resume aggressive rate cuts to manage the economy, fueling inflation and increasing the appeal of hard assets like gold and silver. With U.S. federal debt levels continuing to rise, inflation is likely to remain a key policy tool. He also expressed skepticism about the potential for significant federal budget reductions, citing entrenched bureaucracy and systemic inefficiencies as major obstacles. These economic factors are expected to drive continued demand for precious metals as a hedge against devaluation and uncertainty.