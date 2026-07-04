Saturday, July 4, 2026

Gang Shootout in Detroit Shopping Mall Leaves 2 Dead

The two groups knew each other and after they came into contact at the mall a fight started that escalated into gunfire...

Posted by Headline USA Editor

(Headline USAA shooting altercation between two groups of young people at a shopping mall in Dearborn, Michigan, left two people dead and a third injured Friday, police said.

The shooting at Fairlane Town Center sent mall patrons scrambling, including a person who was hit by a vehicle outside the mall while attempting to flee, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

People believed to be linked to the fight were being questioned at the police station, but no one was immediately taken into custody, he said.

Shahin said the altercation was not a random act: The two groups knew each other and after they came into contact at the mall a fight started that escalated into gunfire. Members of both groups had handguns, he said.

One of the victims died inside Fairlane Town Center and the other died at a nearby hospital. Details on the third person who was shot were not released.

The mall was evacuated after the shooting and police planned to keep it closed while they investigated.

A video posted to social media appeared to show people running from the shopping center after gunshots could be heard.

Fairlane Town Center has more than 125 stores and restaurants, according to its website.

Dearborn is a suburb of Detroit with a population of more than 100,000 people about 9 miles west of Detroit.

Michigan State Police Specialist Lt. Tyhrann Howard said the agency was assisting with the investigation and referred questions to the Dearborn police.

A person who answered the phone at the telephone number for mall security declined comment.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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