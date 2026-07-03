Donald Trump Raked in Billions While Investors Lost Out

(José Niño, Headline USA) Cryptocurrency investments delivered President Donald Trump earnings exceeding $1 billion during 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported, representing a historic income spike that accompanied gains from royalties, property holdings, and corporate lawsuit resolutions.

Trump and his relatives dove deeply into digital currency enterprises during his opening year in the White House. These ventures yielded tangible profits rather than just paper wealth.

Federal ethics filings documented $635 million flowing to Trump through an entity tied to his memecoin, which went live mere days ahead of his swearing in ceremony. World Liberty Financial, the primary crypto operation run by Trump alongside his sons, brought in over $500 million through token offerings.

Corporate legal battles also proved lucrative, delivering the president no less than $86.5 million in settlements. Meta handed over $24.5 million while both Paramount and Disney paid $16 million each.

Ethics monitors expressed alarm at Trump building his business empire from the Oval Office. “The president’s conflicts of interest with the crypto industry are unprecedented,” declared Kedric Payne, senior director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center. “We have never seen a president have direct conflicts of interest with his financial holdings and the policies he supports, and it’s another example why we need widespread ethics reform now.”

Anna Kelly, speaking for the White House, asserted Tuesday that Trump converted America into the “crypto capital of the world.” She maintained that “Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged—or will ever engage—in conflicts of interest. All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people.”

The president dismissed concerns about his soaring income, pointing to market conditions. “You know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market is going up,” he stated to journalists. “We’re all profiting. I’m profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash.”

Other revenue sources included $4.7 million from watches bearing the Trump name, $1.9 million from his “Save America” book, and $77 million from Mar-a-Lago compared to $50 million the previous year. The Trump National Doral property in Miami pulled in $122 million. First Lady Melania Trump received $10.7 million connected to her Amazon MGM Studios documentary along with $6 million from NFT licensing arrangements.

However, ordinary investors who wagered on Trump branded crypto projects experienced crushing setbacks. The memecoin briefly reached a market capitalization approaching $15 billion before values cratered within days, recently sinking below $400 million.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino