Former Teacher Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for Child Porn

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that a former teacher in Hawaii who previously mocked conservatives online for accusing the leftists of promoting pedophilia was sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing and distributing child pornography.

35-year-old Alden Bunag was convicted of sharing videos of himself having sex with a former student who was 13 years old at the time, according to Blaze Media. In addition to the prison time, the court ruled that Bunag must pay $30,000 in restitution and serve 15 years of supervised release.

Before he was arrested, Bunag was expressing his explicit hatred against conservatives, specifically accusing them of secretly being pedophiles while tossing accusations against their political opponents.

“You’re f***ing acting like we want to show kids porn or something, but something I’ve learned through the years is that whenever right-wingers accuse others of something, it’s DEFINITELY because they’re projecting,” he wrote.

In another Twitter post, he admitted that he was helping destroy Western civilization by “trying to tear down gender roles and subtly instill socialist values into [his] high schoolers and elementary kids.”

In addition to that, Bunag defended the use of pro-LGBT books in public schools against people who opposed them for their explicitly pornographic nature.

His Twitter account has been suspended since his arrest, the news source added.

Bunag sent more than 3,300 messages to a teacher in Philadelphia, many of which contained photographs and videos of child pornography, federal prosecutors said. The other teacher was arrested in October of last year.

Bunag worked as a summer school teacher at Pearl City High School and other schools in Hawaii. On social media, he identified himself as a socialist.

“Bunag’s sentence reflects the horrendous nature of the crimes he committed, including against a child for whom the classroom became a place of torture rather than learning and nurturing,” U.S. attorney Clare E. Connors’s statement said.

In addition to the child pornography charges, the pedophile also faced charges of sex with a minor, with a plea deal being expected in that case as well.