Foreign Gov’t Official Called 9/11 Hijackers Leading up to Attack

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Saudi prince’s cell phone exchanged several phone calls with the apartment where two 9/11 hijackers lived leading up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to report published Sunday by the Florida Bulldog.

Citing declassified FBI records, the Bulldog reported that there were eight calls between a telephone belonging to a member of the Saudi royal family, Prince Nawaf bin Saud bin Mohammed bin al Saud, and the phone at Abdussattar Shaikh’s home—where 9/11 hijackers Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar had lived. The calls reportedly took place roughly 15 months before 9/11.

“The prince, Nawaf bin Saud bin Mohammed bin al Saud, had made no previous calls to the house, and would never do so again,” the Bulldog reported.

“Within days, the hijackers, along with a friend, would drive two hours north to Los Angeles where they would reportedly meet with a Saudi consular official the FBI has called a ‘close contact of the 9/11 hijackers’ support network,’ Fahad al Thumairy. The next day future hijacker Khalid al Mihdhar would board a flight to the Middle East.”

The Bulldog reported that the FBI wanted to hunt down the abovementioned investigative lead, but never received permission to do so. It’s not clear what the outcome of the FBI’s investigation was.

Much of the recently revealed evidence about 9/11 has come out due to a civil lawsuit victims’ families have against Saudi Arabia’s government. That newly revealed evidence includes a Saudi official “casing” Capitol Hill in June 1999—months before al-Qaeda made the decision to include Washington DC in its terrorist plot. Numerous investigators believe the Capitol building was the target of Flight 93, which instead crashed in Pennsylvania.

And while the civil litigation has unearthed some damning evidence that implicates the Saudis in 9/11, even more damning is the evidence coming from the proceedings against 9/11 defendants at Guantanamo Bay.

Indeed, information from the Gitmo proceedings suggest that the CIA also tried to recruit the abovementioned hijackers, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar

According to Office of Military Commissions investigator Don Canestraro, at least two FBI agents told him that the CIA had attempted to recruit two of the hijackers as informants. The CIA was directing its recruiting efforts through a Saudi ambassador, according to Canestraro.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.