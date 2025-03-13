Quantcast
Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Florida Gov. DeSantis Wants to Repeal Post-Parkland Shooting Gun Control Laws

DeSantis believes Florida is playing catch up to other red states in terms of gun laws

Posted by Jose Nino
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on May 31, 2023, in Salix, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(José Niño, Headline USA)  Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to repeal several gun control measures that were passed in Florida in 2018 after the Parkland high school mass shooting. 

During his State of the State speech last Tuesday, DeSantis announced his desire to roll back the measures that then-Gov. Rick Scott signed into law. 

“The free state of Florida has not exactly led the way on protecting Second Amendment rights,” he declared. “We need to be a strong Second Amendment state.”

At the time, Scott signed SB 7026 after the Parkland Massacre of 2018, where a 19-year-old man slaughtered 17 people at Parkland high school. This bill enacted a bump stock ban, an increase in the age to buy a guy, and a red flag gun confiscation order.

DeSantis said the state’s gun laws lag behind other conservative states who have liberalized their carry laws in recent years. He cited problems with “red flag laws” and legislation raising the minimum age to buy firearms from 18 to 21. Red flag laws refer to laws that grant law enforcement the power to seize the lawfully-owned firearms of Americans based on accusations from family members, neighbors, co-workers, or any other close associates who deem that individual to be a threat to himself or others. Second Amendment advocates have long argued that red flag laws violate both gun rights and due process rights. 

DeSantis signed Constitutional Carry into law in 2023, declaring it was “an anomaly” that the state hadn’t put that law on the books. Constitutional Carry is the concept that any law-abiding individual can carry a firearm without having to obtain a government-issued permit. The Florida governor described red flag laws as a “huge due process violation” and advocated that the burden of proof be shifted to the state.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gavin Newsom Funded Statue of Himself on Taxpayer Dime

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com