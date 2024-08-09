Flight, Flight, Flight!: Trump Reassures Worried Public after Emergency Landing

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump addressed concerns after his plane made an emergency landing in Montana, where he was scheduled for a fundraiser on Friday.

Trump Force One had to land in Billings, roughly 152 miles from his original destination of Bozeman, due to mechanical issues. He continued his journey on a private jet, the New York Post reported.

In a minute-long video posted on Truth Social, Trump reassured his supporters without directly addressing the emergency landing.

“I just landed in a really beautiful place in Montana—so beautiful flying over it. … I’m here to do some fundraisers and most importantly, to support Tim Sheehy who is running for the U.S. Senate,” Trump said.

Although Montana is not considered a swing state for presidential purposes, Republicans are eyeing a potential Senate flip, with Sheehy leading incumbent Sen. Jon Tester by two points, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday.

Tester was elected senator in 2006 and most recently won re-election in 2018, defeating challenger and now-Rep. Matt Rosendale.

“We think he’s gonna do really well,” Trump added. “We’re gonna have a rally. It will be a lot of fun.”

Trump also blasted his “phony” opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, who joined the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden was pressured into exiting the 2024 race.

Harris is a “person who had no idea what she was doing at the border,” Trump said, also blaming for rampant border crossings and the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

During the Biden-Harris-led withdrawal, 13 U.S. servicemen tragically died in a terrorist attack by ISIS-K, as thousands tried to flee Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.