Feds Target as ‘Domestic Terrorist’ Journalist Who Exposed Ashli Babbitt Lies

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A leaked document suggests that a Jan. 6 video journalist was labeled a “Domestic Terrorist” by the federal government after releasing revealing footage of Ashli Babbitt’s death.

Tayler Hansen, a journalist who covered the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest, unveiled a document allegedly obtained from a whistleblower, saying he was marked as a “Domestic Terrorist (DT).”

𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: 𝙄 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙤𝙗𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙙𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙖 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙗𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙄 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙢 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙫𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙜𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝙂𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩… pic.twitter.com/Wn8T07pYWe — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 29, 2023

“I have obtained an internal document from a whistleblower proving I was victim of an illegitimate investigation from the Federal Government due to my reporting on January 6th,” Hansen said on Twitter. “I was targeted by the U.S. government for doing my job and branded as a Domestic Terrorist.”

The document accused Hansen of displaying “violent tendencies,” citing prior resistance to arrest and specifically referencing his video of Babbitt’s death. However, Hansen refuted the accusations listed in the document.

The document appeared to bear a header from “TSA LE/FAMS,” representing the TSA Law Enforcement’s Federal Air Marshal Service. It includes Hansen’s birthdate, height, weight, and a category code labeling him as “102 Suspect (DT).”

The document, filled with typos, read, “HANSEN was one of the individuals who trespassed in [sic] the U.S. Capital [sic] on 1/6/21, HANSEN posed [sic] a video he was next to the person who was shot and provided an interview on Laura Ingram’s [sic] show stating he was in the building.”

NEW— Corrupted video footage shows the moment Ashli Babbitt and I arrived at the Speakers doors. Ashli is seen briefly talking with Officers. (You can also hear me offer Yetter a water bottle since he’s covered in powder from the crowd control munitions they were throwing) pic.twitter.com/spm8ijVZak — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 18, 2022

NEW: Ashli Babbitt punched Zachary Alam in an effort to stop him from breaching the window. This was right after the cops decided to evacuate— She was trying to stop the attack on the windows and was visibly frustrated with Police inaction. Watch: [Thread] pic.twitter.com/LZSPV6ftqG — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 25, 2022

The leaked file also lists the flights taken by Hansen between February 2021 and July 2022. Hansen claimed he was shadowed by “THREE Air Marshalls on 16 different flights meaning over a 2 year time span I had 48 Air Marshalls assigned to me.”

It’s unclear if TSA officers physically followed Hansen, but he suggested it may have cost “roughly $100,000” of taxpayer money.

“They left my occupation blank as well when they knew I was credentialed reporter on January 6th and has been reporting on breaking news for nearly 2 years,” he added.

Notably, Hansen gained attention last year after releasing footage contradicting the mainstream media’s characterization of Babbitt as a violent terrorist.

In his video, Babbitt can be seen trying to stop individuals from smashing a window near the Speaker’s Lobby on U.S. Capitol. She also pushed another person who was causing damage to calm the agitated man.

Moments later, however, Babbitt climbed through the broken window, prompting Capitol Police Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd to fire a fatal shot, causing her death. He does not regret shooting Babbitt, claiming that he saved multiple lives.