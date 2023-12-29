Quantcast
Friday, December 29, 2023

Feds Target as ‘Domestic Terrorist’ Journalist Who Exposed Ashli Babbitt Lies

'They left my occupation blank as well when they knew I was credentialed reporter...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tayler Hansen on KUSI's Good Evening San Diego (Via YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A leaked document suggests that a Jan. 6 video journalist was labeled a “Domestic Terrorist” by the federal government after releasing revealing footage of Ashli Babbitt’s death.

Tayler Hansen, a journalist who covered the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest, unveiled a document allegedly obtained from a whistleblower, saying he was marked as a “Domestic Terrorist (DT).”

“I have obtained an internal document from a whistleblower proving I was victim of an illegitimate investigation from the Federal Government due to my reporting on January 6th,” Hansen said on Twitter. “I was targeted by the U.S. government for doing my job and branded as a Domestic Terrorist.” 

The document accused Hansen of displaying “violent tendencies,” citing prior resistance to arrest and specifically referencing his video of Babbitt’s death. However, Hansen refuted the accusations listed in the document.

The document appeared to bear a header from “TSA LE/FAMS,” representing the TSA Law Enforcement’s Federal Air Marshal Service. It includes Hansen’s birthdate, height, weight, and a category code labeling him as “102 Suspect (DT).”

The document, filled with typos, read, “HANSEN was one of the individuals who trespassed in [sic] the U.S. Capital [sic] on 1/6/21, HANSEN posed [sic] a video he was next to the person who was shot and provided an interview on Laura Ingram’s [sic] show stating he was in the building.”

The leaked file also lists the flights taken by Hansen between February 2021 and July 2022. Hansen claimed he was shadowed by “THREE Air Marshalls on 16 different flights meaning over a 2 year time span I had 48 Air Marshalls assigned to me.” 

It’s unclear if TSA officers physically followed Hansen, but he suggested it may have cost “roughly $100,000” of taxpayer money. 

“They left my occupation blank as well when they knew I was credentialed reporter on January 6th and has been reporting on breaking news for nearly 2 years,” he added.

Notably, Hansen gained attention last year after releasing footage contradicting the mainstream media’s characterization of Babbitt as a violent terrorist. 

In his video, Babbitt can be seen trying to stop individuals from smashing a window near the Speaker’s Lobby on U.S. Capitol. She also pushed another person who was causing damage to calm the agitated man. 

Moments later, however, Babbitt climbed through the broken window, prompting Capitol Police Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd to fire a fatal shot, causing her death. He does not regret shooting Babbitt, claiming that he saved multiple lives.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
