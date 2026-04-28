Feds Raid More than 20 Sites in Minneapolis in Fraud Probe

(Elyse Apel, The Center Square) Federal authorities executed search warrants at more than 20 locations across the Twin Cities on Tuesday, including several connected to or offering childcare.

Tuesday morning, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Homeland Security Investigations, along with other law enforcement partners, carried out 22 criminal search warrants at businesses throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul. This is part of a sweeping fraud investigation, officials have confirmed.

“Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Homeland Security Investigations also separately confirmed its involvement.

“Homeland Security Investigations in cooperation with our law enforcement partners executed criminal search warrants in Minneapolis relating to the rampant fraud of U.S. taxpayers dollars,” DHS said. “The American people deserve answers in how their taxpayer money was abused.”

The raids come as Minnesota is in the spotlight of accusations it lost billions of taxpayer-dollars to fraud in the state, including the $300 million Feeding Our Future case.

In a statement, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., praised the operation.

“President Trump and his administration have made it crystal clear – our country will not tolerate waste, fraud and abuse,” Emmer said. “Thank you to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security for taking action. Minnesotans and U.S. taxpayers across the nation are grateful.”

Homeland Security Investigations said it would not provide additional details at this time due to operational security concerns.

On social media, embattled second-term Democratic Gov. Tim Walz wrote in part, “If you commit fraud in Minnesota you’re going to get caught — and that’s exactly what we saw today. We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it.

“Today’s raids by state and federal law enforcement happened because our state agencies caught irregular behavior and reported it. That’s how the system is supposed to work, and our agencies will keep at it as long as there are fraudsters around to put behind bars.”