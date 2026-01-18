Sunday, January 18, 2026

Judge Orders HHS to Restore $12m in Funding to Pharma Lobbyist

The American Academy of Pediatrics is a lobbying organization that represents approximately 67,000 pediatricians. The mean annual wage of a pediatrician in 2023 was $205,860. If one half of this number chipped in 0.2 percent of their handsome annual salaries, the AAP could fund its pet projects without receiving welfare from hard-working US taxpayers. – Editor 

THE HILL – A federal judge earlier this week ordered the Trump administration to restore nearly $12 million in grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), after the organization’s funding was abruptly cut last month.

Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted a preliminary injunction that will restore the grants and block the cuts from taking effect while the case proceeds.

Howell concluded that the Department of Health and Human Services had a likely “retaliatory motive” for the terminations, due to the AAP’s outspoken opposition to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“This is not a case about whether AAP or HHS is right or even has the better position on vaccinations and gender-affirming care for children, or any other public health policy,” Howell wrote.

“This is a case about whether the federal government has exercised power in a manner designed to chill public health policy debate by retaliating against a leading and generally trusted pediatrician member professional organization focused on improving the health of children.”

The AAP, the nation’s largest professional organization of doctors who treat children, said the canceled grants funded initiatives including preventing sudden unexpected infant death, improving early detection of developmental disabilities and birth defects, and strengthening pediatric care in rural communities …

