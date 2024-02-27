Quantcast
Fed. Contractor Paid Billions Holds ‘White Fragility’ Book Club

'In honor of DiAngelo’s keynote engagement, MITRE’s [inclusion and diversity] team will sponsor 10 book clubs across the organization, reading either White Fragility or Nice Racism...'

University of Washington
University of Washington, the place where Robin DiAngelo works as a professor / IMAGE: UW Information Technology via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) It was reported that a federal contractor that received over five billion taxpayer dollars since Joe Biden stepped into the Oval Office in 2021 will host Critical Race Theorist Robin DiAngelo as a keynote speaker and sponsor book clubs on her anti-white books.

In its internal memo that was obtained by the Daily Wire, the Mitre Corporation, a not-for-profit organization that’s received over three thousand government contracts from federal agencies and helped embed the DEI agenda in the federal bureaucracy, announced that DiAnglo will be a keynote speaker at the company’s “Week of Belonging” celebration, which will begin on April 22, 2024.

“We are thrilled to announce our opening keynote speaker, Robin DiAngelo Ph.D., affiliate associate professor of education at the University of Washington and author of ‘White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism’ and ‘Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm,’” the leaked memo stated.

The Mitre Corporation has been pushing the DEI agenda in the federal government since Biden took office. The organization received nearly $13 million from federal contracts related to DEI and “health equity” just under the Biden administration.

According to the Wire, DiAngelo’s keynote speech will take place at Mitre’s third annual “Week of Belonging,” with “sustainable solutions within the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) model” being discussed as well.

In its memo, DiAngelo was specifically praised by the Mitre Corporation for coining the term “white fragility” in an article that “influenced the international dialogue on race” before encouraging employees to start a company-sponsored book club revolving around her white-people-hating work.

“In honor of DiAngelo’s keynote engagement, MITRE’s [inclusion and diversity] team will sponsor 10 book clubs across the organization, reading either White Fragility or Nice Racism,” the memo stated and added that book club hosts “will receive five labor hours to host the book club.”

