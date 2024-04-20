Quantcast
Saturday, April 20, 2024

FBI Watches for Threats to American Jews Ahead of Passover

'Today, we at the bureau remain particularly concerned that lone actors could target large gatherings, high-profile events or symbolic or religious locations for violence — particularly a concern, of course, as we look to the start of Passover on Monday evening...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
FBI
The FBI conducts an exercise. / IMAGE: FBI via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the organization is monitoring for threats against Jewish Americans ahead of the Passover holiday, adding that the number was already high before Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel.

He also mentioned the FBI’s work investigating anti-Jewish crimes while speaking at an event on Apr. 17, 2024, hosted by the Secure Community Network, the largest Jewish security organization on the continent, according to The Hill.

“Today, we at the bureau remain particularly concerned that lone actors could target large gatherings, high-profile events or symbolic or religious locations for violence — particularly a concern, of course, as we look to the start of Passover on Monday evening,” he said.

The FBI’s antisemitic crime probes tripled in the three months following Oct. 7, 2023, compared with the four months before, Wray said.

“Between Oct. 7 and Jan. 30 of this year, we opened over three times more anti-Jewish hate crime investigations than in the four months before Oct. 7. And of course, that’s on top of what was already an increase from the previous year,” he said.

Additionally, he said the threats are present not only domestically but overseas as well.

“We’ve seen — since Oct. 7 – a rogues’ gallery of foreign terrorist organizations call for attacks against the United States and our allies,” he said, pointing to increased hoax threats like “bomb and active shooter threats.”

The news source reported that antisemitic incidents reached a record last year, particularly following Oct. 7., 2023.

According to an annual survey by the Anti-Defamation League, there were more than 8,800 antisemitic incidents last year, among which were harassment, vandalism and assaults.

The news source also said that the data shows a 140% spike from 2022, with around 5,200 incidents occurring after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

“Antisemitism is nothing short of a national emergency, a five-alarm fire that is still raging across the country and in our local communities and campuses,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Convicted Cuba Spy Admits His Anti-American Radicalization in Colleges, Universities

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com