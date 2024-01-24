FBI Waited 4 Years before Arresting Alleged Right-Wing Bomb Maker

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last month, the Justice Department charged Wisconsin man James Morgan, an alleged right-wing extremist, with unlawfully possessing a destructive device after FBI agents found six homemade grenades in his residence.

In an unsuccessful bid to have his client released on bail before trial, Morgan’s attorney said in recent court filings that the FBI monitored him for at least four years before arresting the alleged bomb maker last month.

A search warrant obtained by Forbes reportedly shows that the defense attorney is telling the truth. Forbes reported Tuesday that the FBI was first alerted to a Facebook video from Morgan, which contained a tutorial on how to produce an “acid gun” that would spray sulfuric acid at targets and potentially disfigure or seriously injure them.

“The FBI was particularly interested in his plan to share his weapon-making skills with the public,” Forbes reported, adding, “It is unclear why the government decided to arrest Morgan last month, four years after becoming aware of his online activity.”

An FBI report filed by Morgan’s attorney provides more details about his past, stating that the Department of Homeland Security previously investigated him for a sulfuric acid thrower weapon made from a plastic syringe.

When FBI agents interviewed Morgan last month, he reportedly told them he used to be an anarchist, but that the George Floyd riots changed his ideology.

“MORGAN used to be anarchist but was no longer interested in having a “fuck the government” mindset … BLM was crazy about criminals and not helping society by burning down their neighborhoods,” an FBI interview report stated.

“The Government was only trying to do its job by protecting people in the riots after Floyd’s death,” the report said.

“All of MORGAN’S experiments were meant for the battlefield, not for use on civilians – even back when he held anarchist views. MORGAN’S experiments were more to create irritants to protect his house from BLM.”

Morgan also reportedly told agents that if he was going to attack some place, it would have been the Federal Reserve.

Along with the grenades, FBI agents reportedly found copies of The Anarchist Cookbook and The Poor Man’s James Bond at his trailer. Both books were also owned by Oklahoma City bomber Tim McVeigh, and the latter was written by a former member of the Ku Klux Klan and “eight Satanic cults.”

Surprised I haven’t heard Kurt Saxon’s name in relation to OKC pic.twitter.com/4v9uhb9JLS — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) March 18, 2023

Morgan reportedly told agents that he made the grenades with his dad, who is now dead. Morgan has yet to file any petitions in his case, and no hearings have been scheduled.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.