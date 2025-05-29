FBI Visits Reporter’s Home for Publishing Israeli Embassy Shooter’s Manifesto

(José Niño, Headline USA) The FBI paid a surprise visit to journalist Ken Klippenstein following his release of a controversial manifesto linked to the recent Israeli Embassy shooting in Washington, D.C.

Last Thursday, FBI agents visited Klippenstein at his Wisconsin home after publishing the alleged manifesto of Elias Rodriguez, the suspect in the killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

The incident follows a similar pattern to an FBI visit in 2024 over Klippenstein’s publication of the JD Vance dossier.

On Wednesday, Rodriguez, a 30-year-old far-left activist from Chicago, fatally shot Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, as they exited an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

The FBI just visited me for publishing the Elias Rodriguez manifesto. https://t.co/opVFC1QzVC — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 23, 2025

The couple, both Israeli Embassy employees, were reportedly on the verge of engagement.

Rodriguez, who chanted “Free Palestine” during his arrest, left behind a 900-word manifesto justifying his actions as a response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The document, authored before the attack, claimed Israel had “obliterated the capacity to even continue counting the dead” in Gaza and asserted that “the action will be highly legible and, in some funny way, the only sane thing to do.”

Klippenstein, known for publishing leaked materials mainstream outlets often avoid, obtained the manifesto through an anonymous source. He verified its authenticity via timestamps and internal consistency before publishing it on his Substack newsletter.

Two FBI special agents arrived at Klippenstein’s home unannounced, repeatedly stated, “You’re not in trouble,” while pressing him to disclose his sources and whether he had prior knowledge of the attack.”

Klippenstein recalled that the FBI agents asked him: “We want to know about the timeline: how you knew about the manifesto before anyone else, and if you were in touch with the shooter beforehand.”

The FBI later emailed Klippenstein’s lawyer Beth Bourdon 11 questions, including:

When did he first encounter the manifesto? How did he first encounter the manifesto? Did he receive any instruction from the source of the manifesto about how to disseminate it? Does the system or platform from which he received the manifesto capture metadata concerning the transfer of the manifesto? Did he make any edits or changes to the manifesto? Was this his first and only interaction with whomever submitted the manifesto? Has anyone else submitted any other documentation regarding this incident? Did his receipt of the manifesto predate the attack? Where else, if anywhere, did he disseminate the manifesto? Does he have any knowledge of where else the manifesto was published or shared? Why does he think he was the one who received the manifesto?

Klippenstein interpreted several questions as implying a conspiracy theory linking him to Rodriguez.

The FBI’s tactics align with the Trump administration’s broader framing of dissent as terrorism, Klippenstein argued. Since 2024, federal officials have repeatedly warned of “shadowy, unseen forces” allegedly funding protests, Tesla vandalism, and college demonstrations. “That tone from the top, labeling seemingly everything terrorism, tells personnel that the gloves are off and more aggressive work in the field is now permissible,” Klippenstein wrote.

The case highlights vulnerabilities for transparency-focused journalists. Klippenstein, who left outlets like “The Intercept” and “The Young Turks” to pursue independent reporting, has built a reputation for publishing documents others withhold—from Pentagon pandemic warnings to DHS disinformation strategies. Each disclosure, however, risks retaliation.

As of now, Rodriguez remains in custody, facing two counts of first-degree murder.

The outcome of this confrontation may set important precedents for how journalists and federal agencies interact in the years ahead.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino