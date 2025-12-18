Thursday, December 18, 2025

FBI Spokesman Now Claims Bureau Not Leading Brown Shooting

Posted by Luis Cornelio
This image taken from video provided by the FBI shows a person of interest in the investigation of the shooting that occurred at Brown University, in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (FBI via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe FBI said Wednesday it is not “leading” the investigation into the Brown University shooting, responding to growing social media criticism over law enforcement’s failure to make an arrest. 

The shooting occurred on Monday near the Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island. The suspect, who remains at large, killed Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore and vice president of Brown’s College Republicans chapter, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman who wanted to become a neurosurgeon. 

As criticism mounted online, FBI spokesman Ben Williamson clarified on X that the bureau is not leading the probe. Instead, he said the bureau is supporting the Providence Police Department at the request of local authorities. 

“FBI has been in a supporting role and Director Patel has surged resources based on whatever the locals request,” Williamson wrote. 

Williamson’s comments came in response to criticism from Meghan McCain, who questioned why the FBI had not provided updates on the case. 

“So… is the FBI just not going to give us any updates on the Brown shooter? Or is Kash Patel still too busy with his girlfriend?” McCain wrote. 

FBI Director Kashyap Patel has faced criticism after publicly referencing the arrest of a person of interest earlier in the investigation. This individual was later released without charges, leading to accusations that Patel boasted about detaining the wrong suspect. 

The FBI Boston office, which has jurisdiction over Providence, is offering up to $50,000 for any “identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible.” 

The reaction to the Brown University shooting adds to existing scrutiny of Patel over his use of taxpayer-funded resources for personal benefit. 

The attacks have centered on Patel’s relationship with singer Alexis Wilkins, including his use of a federal private jet to visit her in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Patel has dismissed the criticism, noting that federal law prohibits the FBI director from flying commercially.  

However, Patel is only required to pay the equivalent of commercial fare for his flights. The cost of operating FBI jets is exponentially more than that. For example, a Government Accountability Office report found in 2013 that then-Attorney General Eric Holder paid $420.90 for a flight that cost the taxpayers $15,894.

He has also defended the use of an FBI SWAT team to protect Wilkins, saying it is consistent with protections provided to partners of previous FBI directors. Patel does not live with Wilkins, and apparently only sees her a few times a month.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Nick Reiner Charged with Parents’ Murders, Appears in Court
Next article
Ghislaine Maxwell Files for Release from Prison

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com