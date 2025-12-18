FBI Spokesman Now Claims Bureau Not Leading Brown Shooting

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI said Wednesday it is not “leading” the investigation into the Brown University shooting, responding to growing social media criticism over law enforcement’s failure to make an arrest.

The shooting occurred on Monday near the Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island. The suspect, who remains at large, killed Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore and vice president of Brown’s College Republicans chapter, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman who wanted to become a neurosurgeon.

As criticism mounted online, FBI spokesman Ben Williamson clarified on X that the bureau is not leading the probe. Instead, he said the bureau is supporting the Providence Police Department at the request of local authorities.

“FBI has been in a supporting role and Director Patel has surged resources based on whatever the locals request,” Williamson wrote.

Williamson’s comments came in response to criticism from Meghan McCain, who questioned why the FBI had not provided updates on the case.

“So… is the FBI just not going to give us any updates on the Brown shooter? Or is Kash Patel still too busy with his girlfriend?” McCain wrote.

FBI Director Kashyap Patel has faced criticism after publicly referencing the arrest of a person of interest earlier in the investigation. This individual was later released without charges, leading to accusations that Patel boasted about detaining the wrong suspect.

The FBI Boston office, which has jurisdiction over Providence, is offering up to $50,000 for any “identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible.”

The @FBI, in coordination with the @ProvidenceRIPD and @RIStatePolice, is releasing a video timeline showing the movements of a person of interest in the 12/13 shooting at Brown University. The FBl is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the… pic.twitter.com/JLC5Ywn3xn — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 16, 2025

The reaction to the Brown University shooting adds to existing scrutiny of Patel over his use of taxpayer-funded resources for personal benefit.

The attacks have centered on Patel’s relationship with singer Alexis Wilkins, including his use of a federal private jet to visit her in Nashville, Tennessee.

Patel has dismissed the criticism, noting that federal law prohibits the FBI director from flying commercially.

However, Patel is only required to pay the equivalent of commercial fare for his flights. The cost of operating FBI jets is exponentially more than that. For example, a Government Accountability Office report found in 2013 that then-Attorney General Eric Holder paid $420.90 for a flight that cost the taxpayers $15,894.

He has also defended the use of an FBI SWAT team to protect Wilkins, saying it is consistent with protections provided to partners of previous FBI directors. Patel does not live with Wilkins, and apparently only sees her a few times a month.