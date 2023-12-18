Quantcast
FBI Provocateur from Whitmer Kidnap Plot Given Sweetheart Deal to Settle Felony Theft Charge

'FBI informants can break the law with impunity across numerous states lines while the innocent men they helped entrap and frame rot in Supermax and federal prisons. Shameful...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Booking photos for FBI informant Steve Robeson.

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Stephen Robeson, one of the key FBI informants who fomented a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, has recently been given a sweetheart plea deal to settle a felony theft charge.

As part of the Whitmer conspiracy, Robeson headed a fake militia called the Wisconsin III%ers, which was actually an FBI front group. He made one of the defendants, Adam Fox, the head of another fake militia, Michigan’s so-called III%er group.

Along with organizing a national field-training exercise for the Whitmer conspiracy defendants, he also fed them drugs and alcohol before recording their wild ravings.

The Justice Department later accused Robeson of being a “double agent” in an attempt to distance itself from his illegal activities he conducted while acting as an agent of the state. However, it looks like the government is still treating Robeson lightly.

Christina Urso, who’s making a documentary on the Whitmer case, broke down the details of Robeson’s recent plea deal in a broadcast Friday.

Citing a public court docket, Urso reported that Robeson received a $528 fine and will not serve any jail time for his recent offense—which stems from him defrauding a couple out of an SUV by claiming that it was for his “charity” to help victims of child trafficking.

Robeson was reportedly facing up to three and a half years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

“[Robeson] has once again received NO jail time and NO probation despite having a lengthy criminal record including prior felonies and convictions for things like having sex with a child 16 or over, sexual assault, fraud, bail jumping, and a slew of other crimes,” Urso said of the matter.

“Robeson has a criminal history that spans nine states over several decades, involvement in criminal gangs and biker gangs, as well as prior work for the FBI going back to the 1980s,” she added.

This latest sweetheart deal for Robeson follows another agreement he struck with prosecutors in 2021, in relation to a charge that he possessed an illegal .50 Cal sniper rifle.

Urso and others noted the discrepancy between Robeson’s punishment and that of the Whitmer defendants that he helped entrap.

“FBI informants can break the law with impunity across numerous states lines while the innocent men they helped entrap and frame rot in Supermax and federal prisons,” Urso said. “Shameful.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
