FBI or KGB? Whistleblower Says Bureau Gave Loyalty Tests to Purge MAGA Supporters

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An anonymous whistleblower has revealed that the FBI administered internal loyalty tests to purge Trump supporters in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

The whistleblower’s revelations were first reported Monday by Just the News. Tucker Carlson also released a segment on the matter, interviewing Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt, whose organization represents FBI whistleblowers.

New whistleblower documents show the FBI is every bit the politicized secret police force you feared it was. pic.twitter.com/hFEUvjrNSL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 11, 2024

The FBI whistleblower in question participated in Jan. 6, but didn’t enter the Capitol or act violently. He also self-reported his participation to the FBI. Nevertheless, his security clearance was reportedly suspended about 15 months later in March 2022, and revoked in April 2023.

During a review of the whistleblower’s security clearance, officials reportedly asked his colleagues whether he was known to support former President Donald Trump, if he had expressed concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine or had attended a Second Amendment rally.

“Agents for the FBI’s Security Division asked at least three witnesses in spring 2022 whether the employee, whose name and job title was redacted from the memos, had been known to ‘vocalize support for President Trump’ or ‘vocalize objections to Covid-19 vaccination.’ Agents ascertained from at least one witness that the worker, in fact, had declined to get the coronavirus inoculation,” Just the News reported.

“The latter questions about the vaccine were asked in spring 2022, a few months after the U.S. Supreme Court had struck down vaccine mandates in corporate workplaces and a separate federal court had issued an injunction on federal employee vaccine mandates.”

The anonymous FBI whistleblower has retired early over his ordeal. Empower Oversight is now seeking a DOJ Inspector General investigation.

“Our client makes this protected whistleblower disclosure to you based on the reasonable belief that the FBI violated the First Amendment not only in this case but likely on a systemic basis in many others,” Leavitt said in a letter to DOJ-IG Michael Horowitz.

According to a separate DOJ-IG report from last month, 106 FBI employees have had their clearances suspended for 6 months or longer in the last 5 years. Some of these employees presumably had their clearances suspended for legitimate reasons, but multiple FBI agents have claimed political retaliation.

One of the whistleblowers, Marcus Allen, had a rare win earlier this month when he had his security clearance restored. Allen was suspended more than two years ago for questioning FBI Director Chris Wray’s representations to Congress that his bureau didn’t have informants within the groups that participated in Jan. 6.

Allen and Empower Oversight alleged that he was suspended in retaliation for making a protected disclosure.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.