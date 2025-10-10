FBI Investigating Bomb and Material of ‘Unknown Origin’ Left at Crash Site Near Area 51

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On Sept. 23, an unmanned aircraft assigned to the 432nd Wing of the Air Force crashed into the desert near Area 51—the famous military facility long thought to be associated with alien technology.

Over the next four days, authorities guarded the site while it was cleaned. But when they returned there last Friday, they found “an inert training bomb body and an aircraft panel of unknown origin that were placed on the site post-incident,” the Air Force said in a press release.

“The matter is under investigation by Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) and the FBI,” Creech Air Force Base said. “No further details are available at this time.”

According to the Area 51 research site dreamlandresort.com, the crash took place in Tikaboo Valley, which is about 11 miles from the Area 51 perimeter.

“The aircraft was part of a very large scale night mission in the Dreamland airspace, involving several flights of B-2 from Whiteman AFB, several USN F/A-18G ‘Growler’ jammers, several tankers, two Area 51 aircraft using Callsigns SABRE 41 and SABRE 42, a number of ELINT (electronic intelligence) platforms, several tankers and several flights of 4 or more UAVs each,” reported dreamlandresort.com, which is run by a man named Joerg Arnu. “It was one of the largest mission observed in the airspace in recent memory.”

Arnu also visited the crash site, publishing a video 11 days ago. Arnu found that the site was thoroughly swept for debris and smoothed over. A Joshua tree at the site seemed to be burnt, indicating that the downed aircraft caused a fire.

“They really cleaned this up very well,” Arnu said.

Arnu also said on the video that at the time of the crash, he heard security transmissions saying that there was live ordinance on board of the unmanned aircraft, and that first responders were advised to keep their windows rolled up due to toxic fumes.

