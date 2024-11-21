Quantcast
FBI Director Wray and DHS Secretary Mayorkas REFUSE to Testify before Congress

'Secretary Mayorkas and Director Wray’s refusal to testify publicly today in the Senate is an outrage—and a brazen attempt to avoid oversight for the political abuses at FEMA, the FBI and more...'

FBI director Chris Wray and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
FBI director Chris Wray and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. PHOTO: Screenshot from a 2023 congressional hearing

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas were supposed to testify before the House and Senate homeland security committees this week about “threats to the homeland”—but they are refusing to do so.

The annual House Homeland Security hearing was set for Wednesday, but on Tuesday the House issued a notice that it was being postponed indefinitely. A day later, a similar situation occurred in the Senate.

Fox News broke the news on the Senate cancelation Thursday morning, with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., issuing a statement around the same time.

“Secretary Mayorkas and Director Wray’s refusal to testify publicly today in the Senate is an outrage—and a brazen attempt to avoid oversight for the political abuses at FEMA, the FBI and more. I look forward to Director Wray’s resignation,” Hawley said on Twitter/X.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also issued a statement on the matter, calling the FBI and DHS bosses’ decisions “unacceptable.”

Wray’s cancellation comes on the heels of revelations that his former subordinate—retired  FBI official Steven D’Antuono—lied about the bureau receiving “corrupted” evidence in its  investigation into who planted the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill pipe bombs.

Additionally, it has now been nearly three months since the FBI provided an update on its investigation into the July 13 assassination attempt against Donald Trump. The House Task Force investigating the shooting did visit FBI facilities this week as part of its probe.

The DHS has been similarly tight-lipped about its Trump shooting investigation—as well as a number of other matters.

Earlier this week, the head of FEMA—which is housed within the DHS—was dragged by lawmakers for its workers having avoided pro-Trump households in its recent hurricane responses.

Mayorkas’s refusal to testify also comes amidst reports that his agency can’t account for thousands of unaccompanied migrant children.

Numerous FBI and Justice Department officials are reportedly planning to resign before Donald Trump takes office, and some are even hiring lawyers in fear of being criminally prosecuted.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

