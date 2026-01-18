Saturday, January 17, 2026

FBI Charges Accused Latin King Member in Viral Anti‑ICE Rifle Theft

Gutierrez is known at DEA as a “violent criminal with a history involving fentanyl and methamphetamine drug trafficking and distribution"...

Federal immigration officers shoot pepper balls as tear gas is deployed at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The man allegedly caught on tape stealing a rifle from an FBI vehicle during an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota has been identified as a convicted felon and accused Latin King gang member, the DOJ said Friday.

The suspect, Raul Gutierrez, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft of government property after the FBI identified him as the man in the video.

According to a DOJ press release, Gutierrez is known at DEA as a “violent criminal with a history involving fentanyl and methamphetamine drug trafficking and distribution.” He is tied to the Latin King gang, the DOJ added.

Gutierrez’s identification and arrest followed a viral social media video showing anti-ICE rioters breaking into an FBI vehicle and opening a weapons locker on Wednesdays.

The video, captured by independent journalist Nick Sortor, apparently helped federal agents identify Gutierrez. In the clip, a man prosecutors said is Gutierrez waits as another person breaks into the locker. As soon as the locker is opened, the crowd erupts.

The suspect is then seen grabbing what appears to be a rifle before fleeing the scene. Sortor is heard saying, “Oh my God,” before pursuing the suspect, while police sirens blare in the background.

Gutierrez’s alleged license plate was also captured in the video.

Responding to the arrest, U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen said, “This alleged gang member, who is a previously convicted felon, is a danger to the community and this case is an indictment of the weak-on-crime policies promoted by the Mayor and Governor.”

If convicted of all charges, Gutierrez faces a maximum combined sentence of 20 years in prison. He made his first court appearance on Friday.

The theft unfolded during anti-ICE unrest, sparked by the fatal shooting of an activist in what officials called self-defense.

