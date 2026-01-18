Saturday, January 17, 2026

Musk’s X Countersues Baby Mother St. Clair over AI Image Dispute

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company countersued one of his baby mothers Thursday after she accused the platform of enabling sexualized AI-generated images of her. 

Filed Thursday in federal court in Texas, the lawsuit came after Ashley St. Clair sued xAI in New York, claiming social media users exploited the company’s Grok chatbot to generate sexually explicit images using her photos. 

xAI argued that St. Clair breached its terms of service by filing her lawsuit outside Texas, where the company is based.

The tech firm said its user agreement requires legal action against it to be brought in the Lone Star State, as reported by Current Revolt. 

The countersuit asked a federal judge to block St. Clair’s New York case, transfer it to Texas and order her to pay $75,000 in damages. 

Separately, St. Clair accused Grok of digitally altering an image of her as a 14-year-old teenager to depict her wearing a bikini. She said the original photo showed her fully clothed. Another AI-generated image allegedly depicted her alongside swastikas. 

She claimed the AI-generated images caused her emotional distress. 

“I have suffered and continue to suffer serious pain and mental distress as a result of xAI’s role in creating and distributing these digitally altered images of me,” St. Clair said in court filings. “I am humiliated and feel like this nightmare will never stop so long as Grok continues to generate these images of me.” 

St. Clair was previously known as a social media influencer and for her work with the satirical outlet The Babylon Bee. She later had a child with Musk and has since engaged in ongoing legal and public disputes with him. 

