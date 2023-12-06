FBI Boss Admits Hunter’s Laptop Kept Secret Because of Election

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) FBI Director Christopher Wray attempted to shed light on why the bureau refrained from confirming that the Hunter Biden laptop controversy wasn’t linked to a Russian disinformation campaign.

Wray claimed that the FBI could not intervene during the intense censorship surrounding the New York Post’s revelations about the Biden family, citing the proximity of the bombshell to the 2020 presidential election.

His claim, however, contradicts damning allegations brought forward by Republicans that the FBI played an active role in leading the censorship of the bombshell, despite knowing it was real.

“We have to be very careful about what we can say, especially in the middle of an election season,” Wray told Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., in response to questions about why the FBI didn’t notify major tech platforms to not curb the laptop’s spread.

Wray’s allegations directly contradict findings from the House Judiciary Committee that accuse an FBI agent of lying about the bureau’s role in the suppressing of the damning report.

During that period, social media giants blocked the dissemination of this laptop story, falsely labeling them as part of Russian disinformation.

The NY Post unveiled that then-presidential candidate Joe Biden knew about Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business dealings, directly contradicting Biden’s claims of no-knowledge of his son’s business affairs.

Platforms like Twitter went as far as blocking the NY Post’s account and limiting article circulation, impeding the report’s reach.

Citing these facts, Kennedy inquired, “Why didn’t the FBI just say, ‘Hey, the laptop is real’? Why didn’t you just tell everybody, ‘The laptop’s real—we can’t vouch for what’s on it, but it’s real. This isn’t a fiction’?”

Wray defended the FBI, citing concerns about influencing the election by making public statements during such a critical period.

“The FBI cannot, especially in a time like that, be talking about an ongoing investigation,” asserted the FBI director, attempting to dispel claims that FBI agents instructed Twitter to suppress the laptop exposé.

Kennedy interjected wryly, “But others were in government,” contending that the FBI should have intervened to refute unfounded accusations of Russian involvement.

The Republican senator added, “You see all this controversy going on. Why didn’t the FBI say: ‘Time out, folks—we’re not getting in the middle of this but the laptop’s real again.’”

While the FBI didn’t authenticate the laptop, it played a pivotal role in a controversial letter signed by 51 self-proclaimed intelligence officers, baselessly asserting the laptop’s ties to a Russian disinformation campaign.

In the letter, the officials cited “media reports” that the “FBI has now opened an investigation in this case.”

The laptop’s revelations served as a precursor to damning allegations of bribery, political corruption, and an alleged influence peddling scheme, all central to the impeachment inquiry into Biden.