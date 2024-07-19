Far-Left Google Hides Trump Campaign Website

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Google continued censoring Donald Trump’s campaign website in its search engine and propping up his political opponents.

After searching Google using a “clean environment” (without the influence of prior search history and tracking cookies), MRC researchers discovered that Google completely eliminated Trump’s website from the top 100 search results while pushing Joe Biden’s campaign website up to the number one spot.

Researchers conducted three separate searches for the top three political candidate names and the words “presidential race 2024.” They discovered that instead of showing Trump’s campaign website, Google just brought up 2024 election updates, including news articles, polls and commentaries that mainly were biased against Trump.

On the other hand, the search giant didn’t have a problem displaying Biden’s campaign website as the first result in an equivalent search. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s website appeared as the fourth result in a similar search.

“Other left-wing media outlets and platforms are taking a pause from their anti-Trump tactics, but not Google. The search giant has doubled down on its anti-American, election interference strategies,” MRC Free Speech America Vice President Dan Schneider said.

Schneider then highlighted that Google’s current actions are one of the reasons Biden got into the White House, aside from Democrats’ apparent meddling in the 2020 election.

“People who often do political searches on their computers will likely get different results since Google tracks their search history. But this study reflects a much darker, more sinister behavior at Google. It is through this kind of data manipulation that Google swayed millions of votes in the 2020 election. It must not be allowed to corrupt our democracy,” he said.

The influence of the search engine could not be overstated. According to Brian Dean, a search engine optimization expert, Google is the most popular search engine on the planet, holding a market share of nearly 92% worldwide.

In his blog, Backlinko, Dean also stated that “The #1 Result in Google Gets 27.6% of All Clicks” and has a “10x higher [Click Through Rate] compared to the #10 result.” Other studies supported this claim.