Fact-Checking Kamala’s ’60 Mins.’ Lie: Trump Rallies Are about Anything BUT ‘Himself’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, told viewers of CBS’s 60 Minutes during an interview that aired Monday to watch Donald Trump’s rallies, which she falsely claimed were only about “himself and all of his personal grievance.”

Trump spoke for 91 minutes Saturday during his second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Republican candidate frequently referred to his campaign as “our movement” and uttered the phrase “our country” 39 times.

Trump spared a few rare possessive words to tell the audience, “Your hopes are my hopes. Your dreams are my dreams, and your future is what I’m fighting for every single day.”

When asked by CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker about her Republican opponent’s canceled interview with CBS News anchor Scott Pelley that would have aired on the same show, Harris said, “If he is not gonna give your viewers the ability to have a meaningful, thoughtful conversation, question and answer with you, then watch his rallies.”

Harris told the 60 Minutes interviewer that viewers would not hear anything from Trump pertaining to them at his rallies, nor would they hear the GOP nominee talk about bringing the country together.

Trump began his Saturday remarks in Butler disproving Harris’s characterization, spending one minute thanking singer Lee Greenwood for his live performance of “God Bless the USA.”

The GOP nominee then took another minute to outline his message to all Americans regardless of party and identity labels.

“To all Americans, whether you are Republican, Democrat, independent, conservative, or liberal, or you have no label whatsoever, it makes no difference,” Trump said.

“Our movement, it belongs to you,” he added. “It belongs to our country.”

Trump spoke for approximately 10 minutes honoring the U.S. Secret Service, Butler Township Police Department, and shooting victims David Dutch and James Copenhager, who were injured during the assassination attempt in July.

His tribute for Corey Comperatore, who was shot dead by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, continued with a nearly 3-minute-long moment of silence, accompanied by a live performance of “Ave Maria” beginning at 6:11 p.m.

Trump did not mention Harris by name until 27 minutes into his speech, while comparing polling data.

Ten minutes later, he indirectly criticized the Biden–Harris administration’s policies on crime, illegal immigration and government spending on foreign wars.

“This is really about saving our country,” Trump said.

Trump first criticized his “incompetent” and “far-left” Democratic opponent by name 70 minutes into his speech, hitting her on the economy and for failing as border czar.

Trump’s direct rebuke of Harris followed a 6-minute-long speech from SpaceX founder Elon Musk; a 7-minute-long pause initiated by Trump as a rallygoer suffered a medical emergency; and a patriotic moment when Trump joined the audience singing the national anthem.

Trump wrapped up his rally by promising Americans he would make America powerful, wealthy, healthy, strong, proud, safe and great again if “we” win come November.

In contrast, Harris struggled to deliver her 30-minute speech Friday at a Michigan rally when an apparent teleprompter glitch left her repeating the phrase “32 days.”

She spent time criticizing Trump as the “one of the biggest losers” of manufacturing jobs, touting abortion and highlighting NBA star Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Unlike Trump’s rallies, the rally footage posted on Harris’s official YouTube channel obscured the faces of attendees by blurring the background. As she spoke, Harris was the only person in focus in the campaign’s official recording.

Trump’s rallygoers are always visible as the footage posted by his campaign does not anonymize his supporters.

