Ex-TPUSA Employee Denies Kidnapping Allegations

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Two anonymous plaintiffs have reportedly accused a former Turning Point USA employee and current Avondale City Council member of drunkenly propositioning a male coworker to have sex and briefly kidnapping his 14-year-old daughter after he denied her advances.

The lawsuit was filed by “Father John Doe” and “Minor Jane Doe” in Maricopa County Superior Court on Nov. 14. The defendant, ex-TPUSA employee and councilwoman Jeannette Garcia, has vigorously denied the allegations.

“I am aware of the outrageous and false accusations being made about me. Let me be very clear: these claims are untrue. I have never kidnapped anyone, never harmed anyone, and never solicited anything inappropriate, ever. The situation being referenced involved me helping a young girl,” Garcia said Wednesday on Twitter/X.

“Anyone twisting an act of support into something malicious is spreading intentional misinformation. Again, these accusations are false. I am preparing to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading these lies and for the damage they are attempting to cause to my reputation.”

According to the lawsuit, Father John Doe had been hired by TPUSA last year to promote candidates for the 2024 election, and Garcia was his supervisor. After the Republicans dominated the November 2024 election, the two were out celebrating a week later with other TPUSA staffers at a restaurant.

That’s when the alleged events transpired.

“At one point in the evening Garcia propositioned Father Doe, offering him employment with (Turning Point) if he agreed to have sex with her. As Garcia became more aggressive and explicit, presumably due to excessive consumption of alcohol, Father Doe eventually decided he could no longer tolerate Garcia’s harassment and inappropriate conduct and decided to leave the restaurant and go home,” the lawsuit says, according to the Phoenix New Times.

Father Doe said he couldn’t find his daughter when he got home. According to the lawsuit, Garcia and two other people—including another TPUSA employee who’s also a defendant in the case—had already picked up the daughter.

“Doe wasn’t able to retrieve his daughter until around noon the next day, partly because Garcia allegedly wouldn’t answer his calls. He learned from his daughter that ‘Garcia told her that she (Garcia) was concerned for Minor Doe’s safety because Father Doe had been drinking, suggesting that Father Doe could become violent, and that he was on his way home,’” the Phoenix New Times reported, citing the lawsuit.

The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit in court. TPUSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA.