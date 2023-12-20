Quantcast
EV Company Founder Gets 4-Year Prison Sentence for Fraud

'Today’s sentence should be a warning to start-up founders and corporate executives everywhere...'

Trevor Milton
Trevor Milton / PHOTO: AP

(Eli Pacheco, Headline USA) Nikola founder Trevor Milton received a four-year prison sentence on Tuesday for investor fraud—less than half what federal prosecutors sought in the case. 

Milton, 41, who founded the electric truck startup, faced a maximum of 60 years in prison. Federal prosecutors asked for an 11-year sentence for Milton, accused of lying to investors about Nikola’s hydrogen and electric truck technology. 

“Today’s sentence should be a warning to start-up founders and corporate executives everywhere—‘fake it till you make it’ is not an excuse for fraud, and if you mislead your investors, you will pay a stiff price,” the statement read.

In the statement, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Milton repeatedly lied to investors on social media, television, podcasts, and print.

Among the deceptions: In 2018, Milton posted on Twitter, footage of a truck cruising along a flat road.

Prosecutors said producers towed the Nikola One to a hilltop and released it. “The ‘driver’ released the brakes, and the truck rolled down the hill until being brought to a stop in front of the stop sign,” said the DOJ release.

Milton said a prototype semi-truck “fully functions and works,” according to prosecutors. Nikola One is a hydrogen-powered semi-truck, which was missing motors and a control system. 

The report on CNN.com stated that Milton’s lawyers had no comment.

According to a Justice Department release, Milton must also surrender property in Utah and pay a million-dollar fine. After his prison sentence, he’ll have three years of supervised release. 

Electric vehicles have hit a few speedbumps of late. 

Some electric vehicle manufacturers are scaling down or pausing production because consumer demand is low. Ford delayed a $12 billion plan in production, and General Motors has nixed a goal to make 400,000 EVs by mid-2024.

GM had contracted with Nikola on the deal until the fraud was exposed and pulled out shortly thereafter, sending the startup company’s stock plummeting. Shares peaked around $75 in June 2020 but are now worth about 9 cents apiece.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
