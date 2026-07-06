Embattled State Lawmaker Resigns after Investigation into ‘Unethical’ Behavior

(Sean Reed, The Center Square) After two days of calls for his resignation by Democrat leaders, embattled Illinois state Rep. Harry Benton, D-Plainfield, stepped down.

The two-term Democrat also signaled he’ll suspend his reelection campaign, pulling his name from the November ballot.

The official resignation letter was released late Friday by House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch.

Benton said the investigations into his behavior, which stem from reported sexual harassment, have “placed tremendous strain on [the lawmaker’s] family,” then asking for their privacy to be respected.

“The findings reveal clear patterns of conduct by Rep. Benton that are outrageous, unethical, and unbecoming of a member of the Illinois House of Representatives,” Welch said of the Legislative Inspector General’s investigation report in a statement last week.

Benton thanked fellow lawmakers and constituents for the time in the Legislature.

“Serving the people of the 97th House District since January 2023 has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. I am grateful to my colleagues for the opportunity to work alongside them on behalf of the people of Illinois,” Benton wrote.

After allegations of sexual harassment were reported to LIG in late February, Benton was stripped of all committee assignments and removed from the Democratic Caucus.

Benton was absent from session in Springfield between the investigation’s start through April.

Welch remained silent on the lawmaker’s ousting, even as Benton returned to Springfield to vote with the caucus on its legislative initiatives. The speaker said Benton had a right to due process as the investigation was ongoing.

“I am grateful to those who came forward and trusted our office to listen, support them, and ensure their concerns were handled appropriately,” Welch said in his most recent statement.

The resignation came a day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker shared his thoughts on removing the representative from his role.

“It has taken too long, but let me begin by saying that in Illinois we demand a very high standard for people who serve in public office,” Pritzker said. “I think we should all take that very seriously and certainly Rep. Benton ought to take that very seriously.”

In his resignation letter, Benton said he would begin to suspend his reelection campaign.

He was set to again run against Gabby Shanahan, an engagement director with Americans for Prosperity. She lost to Benton by 4.4% in 2024.

As Benton steps down, a new challenger is expected to be appointed by Aug. 21, the deadline for ballot changes statewide.