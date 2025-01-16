Dozens of Armed LA Fire Survivors are Defending Homes in Face of Gov’t Tyranny

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Wall Street Journal published a story this week about the extraordinary courage displayed by dozens of Los Angeles residents who’ve banded together to protect their homes in the face of tyrannical government restrictions.

Describing a dismal scene of ashen streets, downed power lines and no clean drinking water, the Journal reported Tuesday that 80 residents in Altadena have defied orders to evacuate

“Residents patrol streets and interrogate strangers … They are hemmed in by yellow caution tape at neighborhood entrances flanked by National Guard troops, Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies and California Highway Patrol officers,” the Journal wrote.

“We do feel like we’re in the Wild West,” said Aaron Lubeley, a 53-year-old lawyer who is one of the holdouts and “serves as an unofficial emissary with police and fire representatives,” according to the Journal.

The newspaper reported that Lubeley has stayed over the past eight days to stop fires springing from buried embers.

According to the Journal, the holdouts might not be able to return if they leave. Unfortunately for them, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to stay due to government restrictions.

“In the first few days after the fire, Altadena neighbors said, sympathetic law-enforcement officers looked the other way as Lubeley and other holdouts slipped through checkpoints to buy supplies at Costco and Home Depot. After restrictions were tightened, Lubeley turned to family, friends and acquaintances,” the Journal wrote.

“Monday was the third time that volunteers came to checkpoints, like smugglers, to deliver supplies. It might be the last trip. Officers told Lubeley the supply drop-off would no longer be allowed,” the newspaper said.

“That night, Lubeley and others gathered before the mandatory 6 p.m. curfew to figure out ways around the new rules. Some law-enforcement personnel brought them sandwiches.”

The Journal also reported that police initially blocked a private water truck that Gerber and his neighbors tried bringing in. “So we called somebody who was very important who called Gavin Newsom and told him to let our water truck into our neighborhood,” Gerber reportedly said.

Newsom’s office reportedly didn’t respond to a request for comment. The Journal concluded its article by reporting that the neighborhood plans on having its own “fire-like militia” once it recovers.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.