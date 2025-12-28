Sunday, December 28, 2025

Donald Trump Doubles Down on Greenland Demand Despite European Outrage

Trump's claims about Russian and Chinese naval activity near Greenland face significant dispute from local and Danish officials...

Posted by Jose Nino
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) President Donald Trump has escalated his demands for control of Greenland by appointing a special envoy to pursue the Arctic territory, declaring the United States must acquire the island for national security purposes despite fierce opposition from European allies and Greenlandic leaders.

According to the Financial Times, Trump announced at his Mar-a-Lago residence that his interest extends beyond the island’s rare minerals and mining opportunities. “If you take a look at Greenland, up and down the coast, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need it for national security. We have to have it,” he told reporters.

The appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland shocked Danish and Greenlandic officials, who received no consultation about the decision. The designation carries particular weight since such positions typically address major conflicts like those in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen expressed disappointment with Trump’s approach. “Our territorial integrity and our right to self-determination are rooted in international law and cannot simply be ignored,” he said, adding that he was “sad” his country was reduced by Trump “to a question of security and power.”

European leaders quickly rallied behind Denmark. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that “territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law.” Foreign ministers from Germany, Norway, and Sweden also voiced support for Danish sovereignty while noting Arctic security remains an important EU priority.

Trump’s claims about Russian and Chinese naval activity near Greenland face significant dispute from local and Danish officials, who report no recent sightings of vessels from either nation. Chinese business interest in the territory has declined sharply since several failed mining and tourism ventures during the 2010s.

The president also criticized Denmark’s military commitment to the region. “Denmark has spent no money. They have no military protection,” Trump declared. However, Denmark announced in October a $4.2 billion investment in Greenland defense infrastructure, including two military units, a joint Arctic command headquarters in Nuuk, and new ships, aircraft, drones, and radar systems.

The United States maintains Pituffik space base under a 1951 agreement with Denmark, though American military presence has shrunk dramatically from a Cold War peak of 15,000 personnel to approximately 200 today.

Trump dismissed Danish historical claims to the territory. “They say that Denmark was there 300 years ago or something, with a boat. Well, we were there with boats too, I’m sure. So we’ll have to work it all out,” he said.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Meeting w/ Zelenskyy Today in Effort to End Ukraine/Russia War
Next article
2 Helicopters Collide in New Jersey Airspace, Leaving 1 Dead and 1 Badly Hurt

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com