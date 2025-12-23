DOJ Says New Files Alleging Trump Abused Girl in 1990s ‘Unfounded’

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) When the U.S. Department of Justice released 30,000 more pages of files on Jeffrey Epstein, it also dropped an unusual warning to Americans: some of the files contain false allegations.

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” the DOJ posted on X on Tuesday.

“To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” it added. “Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”

DOJ is in the process of releasing all documents related to sex trafficker Epstein and his close associate Ghislaine Maxwell after a legally-binding edict from Congress. The claims Bondi attacked are found within a three-page FBI report from 2020, which stands out from the rest of the trove for its allegations against Trump.

The report documents a call made on Oct. 27, 2020, to the FBI from a man who used to be a limo driver in the 1990s.

In the report, the man recalled how in 1997 he started dating a woman with whom he previously had a son with. The woman told him about a lady who had “invited her daughters to a fancy hotel and met Donald Trump and some of his friends.” The woman also often asked the man how to spell “Ghislaine,” he said, “implying Ghislaine had given her money and would give her additional money if needed.”

On a 1999 Christmas Eve visit to the woman’s house to visit their son, the man talked about his time as a limo driver, including the time in 1995 when he said he drove Trump to the Dallas Fort Worth airport.

He claimed he overheard Trump having a “very concerning” conversation over the phone during the ride, where the name “Jeffrey” was continuously stated and Trump made references to “abusing some girl.”

As he talked about that incident, the man said he noticed a change in one of the people present in the room, whose demeanor went “stone cold.” The person proceeded to tell him that “Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein” and that some girl with a funny name “took me into a fancy hotel or building, that’s how it happened.”

Due to redactions, it is unclear whether the person mentioned was the woman with whom he had a son or one of her daughters previously mentioned in the report.

The man said he advised the person that Christmas Eve to call the police, which she did the next day even after voicing fear that she would be killed for doing so.

On Jan. 10, 2000, the man said he received a call notifying him of her death by a shot to the head, which officers at the scene believed could not have been the suicide that the coroner ruled it to be. The man concluded that he felt “the murder is a cover for Ghislaine.”

Ghislaine is serving a 20-year prison sentence. Epstein died in jail awaiting trial in 2019.

Trump administration officials have dismissed the document as unfounded, questioning why the man waited 20 years to tell the FBI, and then exactly a week before the 2020 General Election between Trump and Joe Biden.

Social media, however, has exploded, with more than 201,000 posts on social media platform X alone gathered under the header “DOJ Releases 30,000 Epstein Pages with Unfounded Trump Claims” only four hours after DOJ’s post.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has already introduced a resolution to take legal action against the DOJ for failing to release all the files on time and heavily redacting many of them.

“The American people deserve full transparency,” Schumer said on X. “This Administration cannot be allowed to hide the truth.”