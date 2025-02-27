DOJ Releases Batch of ‘Epstein Files’ to Pro-Israel Internet Influencers

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Pro-Israel conservative political commentators were spotted at the White House Thursday holding binders that read “The Epstein Files” hours after Attorney General Pam Bondi promised the release of documents about wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who sexually abused underage girls.

It was not immediately clear what was in the binders, which have not been released publicly by the Justice Department.

Pam Bondi: "We're releasing the first of the Epstein files tomorrow." Americans: "Cool! Then we'll get to read them?" Bondi: "Well actually you'll get to see fun little photo shoots of conservative personalities & influencers holding a binder!" pic.twitter.com/cspoCg4s9b — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 27, 2025

The binders read “declassified,” but it was not immediately clear whether the information contained in the binders ever had been classified. Among those holding the binders was political commentator Rogan O’Handley, also known as DC Draino.

Bondi said Wednesday on Fox News that the documents would include flight logs and “a lot of names,” though it was unclear whether there would be details not already publicly known.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who’s been calling for the publication of all Epstein records, was not happy with what she criticized as a PR stunt.

“[Neither] I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein’s phonebook,” she said on Twitter/X. “THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR instead of leaking old info to press.”

I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein's phonebook. THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 27, 2025

Bondi has signaled that more records are to come. In a Thursday letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, she revealed that the bureau’s New York office has been suppressing hundreds of documents.

“I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein,” she said.

“By 8 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained.”

BREAKING🚨: @RepMTG provides an update: Prior to Kash Patel's confirmation, the FBI withheld full disclosure of the files. The remaining documents are slated for delivery tomorrow. It seems likely that this refers to a portion of the files—those contained in the binders—which… pic.twitter.com/CPCT6yUaPl — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) February 27, 2025

Epstein’s crimes and connections to famous people have long been a subject of public fascination and media scrutiny. Over the years, thousands of pages of records have been released through lawsuits, his criminal dockets, public disclosures and Freedom of Information Act requests.

In January 2024, a court unsealed a trove of documents that had been collected as evidence in a lawsuit filed Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. Much of the material, including transcripts of victim interviews and old police reports, had already been publicly known.

Epstein sexually abused children hundreds of times over more than a decade, exploiting vulnerable girls as young as 14. He allegedly killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial in his Manhattan jail cell.

The case has drawn widespread attention because of Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s links to royals, presidents and billionaires. Maxwell herself is the daughter of the late British media tycoon Robert Maxwell, who once owned the New York Daily News.

Maxwell, 62, was found guilty in December 2021 of luring young girls to Epstein so he could molest them, between 1994 and 2004. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Numerous researchers have determined that Epstein and the Maxwells were intelligence assets, providing information to agencies such as the FBI, CIA, and Israel’s intelligence agency, the Mossad. An ongoing lawsuit from an unknown Epstein victim, “Jane Doe 200,” is seeking to compel Epstein’s estate to release records that would confirm these connections.

The DOJ is purportedly releasing Epstein files today.

Compare what they release to the discovery that one proven Epstein victim is still trying to obtain (look at the filing date of this!) https://t.co/7T7MbNodYT pic.twitter.com/GGShTryIaA — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) February 27, 2025

Jane Doe 200 seeks such information because she says Epstein’s intelligence connections is the reason she didn’t report his crimes against her sooner.

“It was directly communicated to Jane Doe 200 that Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, was in Mossad, and Jane Doe 200 was led to believe that Epstein was as well,” she said in a court filing earlier this month.

“Plaintiff specifically alleges that the only reason for her failure to report the rape was that she reasonably believed that she could not report Epstein to the police without risking fatal retaliation because she would be reporting rape by a Mossad agent with some of the most unique connections in the world.”

Given the pro-Israel stance held by the White House and its conservative influencers, many researchers are skeptical that the DOJ’s Epstein document dumps will reveal the truth about who he was working for, and why. Along with “DC Draino,” other influencers to receive a binder included Chaya Raichik, the pro-Israel influencer who runs Libs of TikTok, as well as the pro-Israel Jack Posobiec.

Epstein was most likely a Mossad asset, running a honey trap to ensnare powerful figures so Israel could blackmail them. The most disturbing part? The first version of the Epstein files has now been handed to influencers who openly support the very agency Epstein was working… pic.twitter.com/KgShSexNVp — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) February 27, 2025

“Epstein was most likely a Mossad asset, running a honey trap to ensnare powerful figures so Israel could blackmail them,” said Dr. Simon Goddeck. “The most disturbing part? The first version of the Epstein files has now been handed to influencers who openly support the very agency Epstein was working for. Selective disclosure. Narrative control. Damage management. What a disgrace.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.