DOJ-OIG: FBI Gave $500 Million Worth of Contracts, Including No-Bid Work, to Same Person

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The DOJ’s Inspector General published a scathing report Thursday about the FBI’s use of a ballistic researcher, finding that the bureau awarded sole-source contracts for ballistic research assistant services to the same individual for the last 18 years.

That contractor, which was not named, has provided the FBI with more than $500 million worth of weapons, ammunition, personal protection armor for FBI agents, and other goods and services, the report said.

When it comes to ballistics research, the FBI has awarded the contractor four consecutive IDIQ sole-source contracts since 2006, totaling over $1.9 million.

The FBI claimed that the contractor is the only person “with the combined knowledge, skills, and ability to evaluate firearms and medical information as it relates to ballistics research,” according to the DOJ-OIG report.

However, “it was not clear whether the FBI performed any market research other than considering the qualifications of its existing contractor. In addition, the market research report did not identify if the contractor was the only source that existed in the marketplace or if there were other sources available to provide the service,” the DOJ-OIG found.

And while the DOJ-OIG didn’t find any problems with the contractor’s work, the inspector general concluded that “the FBI’s methods for awarding the 2021 contract to this individual improperly impeded competition [and] potentially circumvented civil service laws.”

The DOJ-OIG also found that the FBI failed to competitively bid the 2021 contract. Additionally, the bureau didn’t review whether any of the contracts it’s given the ballistics researcher violated conflict-of-interest rules.

“Considering the sensitivity and significant value of the procurements that Contractor-1 participated in, appropriate precautions should have been taken to identify and mitigate any actual or perceived conflicts of interest related to Contractor-1 to ensure judicious spending of government funds and safety of FBI employees,” the DOJ-OIG said.

The DOJ-OIG recommended five reforms to the FBI’s procurement system, including for the bureau to evaluate any potential conflicts of interest related to “Contractor-1.” The FBI agreed with the recommendations.

But while the FBI promised reforms, the DOJ-OIG noted that Thursday’s report wasn’t the first time the inspector general has found flaws with how it gives out contracts.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.