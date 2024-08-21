DOJ Lawyer Involved in Drunk Hit-and-Run

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Justice Department attorney was caught trying to use his credentials to avoid charges stemming from a hit-and-run car crash while the lawyer was under the influence of alcohol.

The DOJ Inspector General issued a report on the matter Wednesday, finding that the unnamed Assistant United States Attorney abused his or her power.

According to the DOJ-IG, the DOJ lawyer, who was a then supervisory criminal Assistant United States Attorney, caused property damage in a drunk driving accident, and then fled the scene. When police tracked down the lawyer, “the AUSA, unsolicited, provided local law enforcement officers with the AUSA’s DOJ credentials and business card during their investigation into the AUSA’s conduct, in violation of federal ethics regulations,” the DOJ-IG said.

“The OIG investigation also found that the AUSA engaged in conduct prejudicial to the government when the AUSA drove the AUSA’s personally owned vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, hit another vehicle, and then left the scene of the crash before any law enforcement could arrive, in violation of federal ethics regulations,” the DOJ-IG added.

The matter has been referred to the Executive Office for United States Attorneys and the DOJ’s Professional Misconduct Review Unit for “appropriate action.”

The DOJ-IG’s findings followed a similar investigation completed in December, when the inspector general announced that another AUSA had abused his or her power to avoid an assault charge.

“A then-Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) was arrested for assault and attempted to misuse the AUSA’s position as an AUSA by making reference to being a federal prosecutor during the AUSA’s interaction with local police officers. The charge against the AUSA was subsequently dismissed,” stated the DOJ-OIG’s one-page Dec. 5 report.

“The OIG investigation substantiated the allegation that the then-AUSA attempted to misuse the AUSA’s official position in a manner that was intended to induce local police officers to provide the AUSA a benefit, in violation of federal regulation.”

The report added that the AUSA retired before the DOJ-OIG could compel him or her for an interview. When later contacted for a voluntary interview, the AUSA declined, the report said.

