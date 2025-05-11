Sunday, May 11, 2025

DOJ Charges USAID Officer w/ Fraud

Akoll formed a company in November 2020 called SAQ Naagode Consulting LLC...

Posted by Ken Silva
A bouquet of white flowers placed outside the headquarters of the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, is pictured, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department filed a criminal charge Friday against Yusuf Akoll, a former senior procurement contract specialist for the U.S. Agency for International Development, which was recently shuttered and folded into the State Department.

According to the DOJ, Akoll formed a shell company in November 2020 to fraudulently obtained $16,666 in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program—the COVID-era program designed to help small businesses stay afloat.

In the charging papers filed Friday, the DOJ said that Akoll formed a company in November 2020 called SAQ Naagode Consulting LLC. In his PPP loan applications, Akoll allegedly said that his company earned $40,000 in 2019, when it actually didn’t earn anything.

“This statement regarding SAQ Naagode’s gross income in each loan application was materially false, AKOLL knew each statement was materially false, and AKOLL submitted these materially false statements to Lender #1 in order to receive each PPP loan,” the DOJ charging papers state.

COVID fraud could reach more than $1 trillion, according to an article from the Daily Wire, which first reported the charges against Akoll.

The charges against Akoll come about two months after another govermnet official was sentenced to 15 months in prison for perpetrating an $880,000 in PPP fraud. That fraudster, former DC Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Agriculture employee Wendy Nicole Villatoro, allegedly submitted eight PPP loan applications with various financial institutions, and 15 Economic Injury Disaster loans with the Small Business Administration—all of which contained materially false statements.

The DOJ said Villatoro submitted loans on behalf of fake businesses and inflated the number of employees, the average monthly payroll, the gross yearly revenue, or the cost of goods sold.

“In doing so, the DOJ said she tried to steal between $2.6 million and $5.5 million,” the DOJ said in a press release.

“While most of Villatoro’s loan applications were denied, she successfully secured over $844,000 in PPP and EID funds. Villatoro used the funds to pay off her student loans, pay off the car loan on a BMW SUV, and buy luxury items,” the DOJ said.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Barstool Owner Dave Portnoy’s Degenerate Past Resurfaces amidst Antisemitism Controversy

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com