DOJ Charges Doctor Who Blew Whistle on Child Genital Mutilation

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The medical doctor who exposed Texas Children’s Hospital for conducting secret sex changes on children has been charged by the Justice Department with obtaining protected individual health information for patients that were not under his care.

The DOJ issued a press release about the matter Monday. The doctor wasn’t named in the press release, but Christopher Rufo, who reported on the doctor’s disclosures, confirmed his identity as Dr. Eithan Haim.

BREAKING: The Biden Administration has unsealed the indictment against Dr. @EithanHaim, who blew the whistle on the child sex-change program at Texas Children's Hospital. He is now facing up to 10 years in prison for telling the truth about a practice that is now illegal. pic.twitter.com/l0isJJPKJd — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 17, 2024

According to Rufo, Dr. Haim contacted him about how the hospital had lied about terminating the transgender medicine program, and that doctors were continuing to perform sex-change procedures on children as young as 11.

In response to Rufo’s story, Texas immediately banned transgender medical procedures for minors.

But the story also put Dr. Haim on the DOJ’s radar.

“On the morning in June 2023 that Haim was to graduate from Texas Children Hospital’s residency program, federal agents knocked on his door. They had identified him as a potential ‘leaker,’ presumably through forensic examination of the hospital’s computer systems. Shortly thereafter, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tina Ansari began threatening Haim with prosecution,” Rufo wrote in an article last week.

“Now, Ansari has made good on those threats. Earlier this week, U.S. marshals appeared at Haim’s home and summoned him to court to face an indictment on four felony counts of violating HIPAA.

Dr. Hain had his initial appearance Monday. If convicted, Haim faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine.

The doctor also released a statement about the matter on his GiveSendGo page.

I blew the whistle on @TexasChildrens secret sex change program and the @TheJusticeDept came after me for exposing the truth. After experiencing DOJ corruption we've decided to fight back. If you want to join the fight, donate below. https://t.co/ZMhL9LG3o1 — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) March 10, 2024

“For telling the truth, I am the one being charged. For believing that doctors should never lie to their patients and hospitals—especially children’s hospitals—have a responsibility for maintaining the trust necessary in the doctor-patient relationship, I will be the defendant in the federal court room,” he said.

“I believe the reason they are doing this is clear. They want to send a message to any potential whistleblower—the punishment for telling the truth, for challenging the dominant political ideology, will be the heavy hand of the most powerful federal leviathan in human history.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.